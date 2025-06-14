Large crowd shows up for Pensacola No Kings protest

The No Kings protest at Graffiti Bridge drew nearly 2,000 attendees, according to organizers, who wished to express their voices and disapproval of the current Trump administration.

The Pensacola location was just one of nearly 2,000 protests in cities across the country against the June 14 military parade being held in Washington, D.C.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media

Organized in part by 50501, the same group that organized the Hands Off protest in April, the protest space was set up to include amenities to ensure protester safety and care. Organizers with the Pensacola chapter of the Women’s March planned the Pensacola rally. Working closely with police and emergency services, protesters were well protected from the heat and other dangers.

While counterviews are prevalent online, the counter-protester presence at Graffiti Bridge was minimal, with only a small handful of hecklers driving by on 17th Avenue. Hundreds more protested at The Landing in Fort Walton Beach.

No Kings is just the latest in a series of demonstrations against the actions taken by the Trump administration since the November 2024 election.

Del Stone Jr. / Courtesy photo Scenes from the Fort Walton Beach No Kings protest.