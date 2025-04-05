Hands Off! Pensacola Protest draws a massive crowd

An estimated crowd of nearly 1,000 people gathered at Pensacola’s Graffiti Bridge Saturday to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk and their actions to overhaul the federal government.

The Hands off! Pensacola Fights Back protest was one of over 1,000 such events held in cities across the country. A similar event was held at The Landing in Fort Walton Beach.

Alicia Trawick was one of the primary organizers of the Graffiti Bridge event.

“The goal of this protest, I think, is to give people a safe environment to express how they're feeling about the way that things are going in our government, and specifically the Trump administration,” said Trawick, adding that people all over the political spectrum, not just Democrats, are getting fed up and voicing their opinions.

“We want to say we're angry, we're pissed off,” they declared. “I think people right now don't feel like they're in control of their own lives. They're affected in every way possible, not just their freedom and their rights, but their pocketbook. People can't afford things now with these tariffs. The economy is getting worse and worse. It's starting to affect everyone, even the folks who didn't think that they would be affected. I think they're starting to feel affected.”

Susan Davis, who also had a hand in organizing the event, expressed disbelief with all the things now happening in the federal government under the leadership of Trump and Musk.

“We did not elect Elon Musk. He’s running all these things; all these jobs are being eliminated. Our stock market is taking a nose dive,” said Davis, also referring to the impact of recently imposed tariffs. “I don’t think the people that voted for Trump really thought that his would actually happen, and it’s happening and I don’t know why they think this is worth supporting. But I can’t stand for it. I need to see a change.”

1 of 6 — Hands Off rally Pcola-Wide shot.JPG Several hundred people gathered at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge Saturday, April 5, 2025, for the Hands Off! protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media 2 of 6 — Hands Off rally Pcola-Graffiti Bridge.jpg With a freshly painted mural to mark the occasion, several hundred people gathered Saturday at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge Saturday, April 5, 2025, to take part in the nationwide Hands Off! rally to protest actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media 3 of 6 — Hands Off rally Pcola-Graffiti Bridge 2.JPG Several hundred people gathered at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge Saturday, April 5, 2025, joining in a nationwide Hands Off! protest against President Trump and Elon Musk. Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media 4 of 6 — Hands Off rally Pcola-3 signs.JPG Several hundred people attended the Hands Off! Pensacola Fights Back protest Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Graffiti Bridge. Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media 5 of 6 — Hands Off rally Pcola-Trump-Musk sign.JPG Several hundred people gathered at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge Saturday, April 5, 2025, for the Hands Off! protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media 6 of 6 — Hands Off rally Pcola-trestle protesters.JPG Several hundred people gathered at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge Saturday, April 5, 2025, for the Hands Off! protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media

For the protest, Graffiti bridge was painted with the phrase “Hands Off our democracy.”

The many participants lined the street along 17th Avenue, filled the lawn leading up to the train tracks and crowded onto the trestle above, waving to passing motorists, who honked their horns in show of support.

In line with the protest organizing group, there were numerous “Hands Off our democracy” signs, along with ones saying “Not my president,” “No Tariffs,” “We are all immigrants,” and “Deport Elon Musk.”

Attendee Dane Mac, an immigrant who is now a U.S. citizen, weighed in on the immigration issue.

“I don’t appreciate what the government is doing to Americans, even just trodding over the Bill of Rights, disappearing people,” said Mack, referencing Trump’s recent move to deport hundreds of immigrants, including one rounded up by mistake, to El Salvador.

Mac also was concerned about what he called the “arbitrary” slashing of the federal workforce by about 60,000 employees, as of April 1, and Republicans’ plan to cut nearly $900 billion from Medicaid.

“I’m out here today because I want to be with other Democrats that are opposing what’s going on,” said Jo-Marie Lisa. “And I think Trump and Elon Musk are destroying our country and taking down our economy and I hope we don’t go into a recession.”

Lisa suggested voters stay strong and hold on until they’re able to go to the polls for the mid-terms and again in 2028.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media Several hundred people gathered at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge Saturday, April 5, 2025, for the Hands Off! protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.



Others were concerned about bridging the country’s wide political divide.

“I feel like over the last eight years, the politics have just become about who has it and who doesn’t. And I don’t feel like our needs are really being addressed as a country,” stated Kennedy, identified by first name only. “I would love to see our country come back together as a whole and be willing to help everybody, regardless what class you are, what gender you are, what sexuality, what religion you are.”

The lineup of speakers at the Pensacola protest included a member of the teacher’s union to discuss the dismantling of the Department of Education. Additionally, guests were invited to speak on the topics of freedom of speech and social justice, LGBTQ rights, and Veterans Affairs.

Based on Facebook postings, a sizeable gathering of counter-protesters was expected. It did not materialize, but officers from the Pensacola Police Department were on hand to ensure the demonstration was peaceful.

