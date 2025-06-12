UWF Board approves Diaz as Interim President, honors Saunders

The University of West Florida Board of Trustees approved a contract Thursday for incoming interim president Manny Diaz Jr., capping a meeting that honored outgoing president Martha Saunders but laid bare deep tensions over the university’s leadership and direction amid the state’s wider political battles over higher education.

Political Upheaval Sets the Stage

The appointment of Diaz, a close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s outgoing education commissioner, follows months of controversy over the governor’s efforts to reshape the UWF board and align it with his administration’s conservative priorities.

Late last year, DeSantis and the state Board of Governors replaced eight of UWF’s 13 trustees. The move came as part of a broader campaign by the governor to exert greater control over Florida’s universities.

The overhaul drew sharp pushback from faculty, students, and members of Northwest Florida’s legislative delegation—an unusual public rift between local lawmakers and the governor. Critics launched the Save UWF campaign to defend academic freedom and warn against politicization of the university’s leadership.

Against this backdrop, President Martha Saunders announced her resignation in May. The board quickly moved to appoint Diaz as interim president in an 8-2 vote, a decision that immediately sparked controversy and renewed accusations of political interference.

BOT June 2025

Saunders Honored for Service

Thursday’s meeting began with a celebration of Saunders’ eight-year tenure. Trustees unanimously granted her the title of President Emeritus and approved a $107,255 performance bonus based on her 2024-25 performance.

“You have led us with integrity and you have built trust with this community and with the students,” Trustee Susan James said.

Trustee Dick Baker recalled the university’s prior challenges and Saunders’ leadership in elevating its standing. “She’s taken us to a very, very high point,” Baker said.

Under Saunders, UWF achieved record enrollment and scored 91 out of 100 on the Board of Governors' performance metrics.

Debate Over Diaz Contract

The board approved Diaz’s contract after a debate over several provisions. The contract includes a $643,000 salary, car and housing allowances, relocation support, and a clause requiring a two-thirds board vote for removal.

Public comments raised concerns about the appointment process and contract terms.

“I and many others in this community are disappointed by the manner in which UWF's interim president was selected," student Damani Turner Ward said. "The purpose of board meetings is to discuss and make decisions on board-related business, such as the selection of an interim president. It is abundantly clear that such discussion and decision-making occurred outside and prior to the May 27th board meeting.”

Written public comment from Vince Borden questioned the salary: “Why are we paying Mr. Diaz $107,000 more than Dr. Saunders when Mr. Diaz does not hold a doctorate degree? He should be paid $107,000 less.”

While Diaz’s base salary exceeds that of Saunders, Chair Rebecca Matthews noted that his compensation package is structured differently, with some components funded through the UWF Foundation, and said the total amount is lower than what Saunders was eligible to receive when factoring in her performance bonuses and deferred compensation.

“I think this is a conservative contract,” Matthews said.

Trustee Alonzie Scott objected to several contract terms, particularly a provision stating that Diaz could only be removed for cause upon conviction of a felony.

“We can be embarrassed as a university for months and months on end because the individual will still be in the job,” Scott said. “I think that we should have ‘indictment’ as the standard.”

Trustee Zack Smith defended the contract language, noting that provisions already covered potential misconduct.

“If you committed theft, fraud... I think that would constitute moral turpitude and would bring public disrespect,” Smith said.

Diaz, addressing the board, pledged to support UWF and advance the university’s priorities.

"I want to ensure all the board members that, with the trust they are placing in me today, that I will execute those duties," he said, adding, "I'm looking to excel and build upon all the great things that have been done (already)."

Looking Ahead

The board also elected a new vice chair during the meeting. Trustee Chris Young was chosen over Scott in an 8-4 vote, further highlighting divisions among trustees during a pivotal leadership transition.

Diaz’s contract is pending confirmation by the state Board of Governors. The UWF board also authorized its chair to retain an executive search firm to begin the search for a permanent president.

Scott closed the meeting with a call for accountability.

"Dr. Saunders has been your advocate for this community for years," he said, "... Let's make sure the next person does the same thing or better. If that person can't do that, then we should certainly come out with force and say to the university system, to the chair and everyone else sitting around this committee here today: 'Listen this is not working.'"