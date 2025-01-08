University of West Florida braces for leadership changes

The University of West Florida is bracing for significant changes in leadership following a wave of new appointments to its Board of Trustees.

Over the past month, the Florida Board of Governors replaced three trustees — Suzanne Lewis, Jill Singer, and Stephanie White — with Tallahassee insiders. Then, this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis named five more to the board. The majority have no significant ties to Northwest Florida, and at least three have been affiliated with right-leaning think tanks. This includes Scott Yenor, a political science professor affiliated with the Claremont Institute, and Adam Kissel, a Heritage Foundation fellow.

In a statement to National Review, DeSantis said the appointments were intended to, “break the status quo and … refocus the university on the core mission of education.”

Yenor, in particular, has drawn national attention for his critiques of feminism and higher education. Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference three years ago, Yenor called for a "sexual counterrevolution" and described career-oriented women as, quote, “medicated, meddlesome, and quarrelsome.”

"We need to de-emphasize our colleges and universities," he told the audience. "... Almost everything in these indoctrination camps complicates the male-female dance." He concluded the talk by suggesting that "the effort to erase the old standard of public men and private woman has been a mistake."

Scott Yenor | The Family Form That Nations Need | National Conservatism Conference II

His remarks have raised concerns among some alumni and faculty at UWF. Chasidy Fisher-Hobbs, president of the university’s faculty union, said she hopes to build a productive working relationship with the new trustees but finds comments like Yenor’s troubling.

"It is certainly disheartening to read some of the public comments that have been made and public positions that have been made by some of our new appointees," she said Tuesday. "It is absolutely not the right direction for this university should that be the agenda. But we are doing so well at our mission that I’m just holding out hope that that will be enough to... hold strong to what we’re supposed to be doing."

Fisher-Hobbs pointed to UWF’s strong performance metrics, including high job placement rates for graduates, as evidence of the university’s success.

The appointments still require confirmation by the Florida Senate. If confirmed, the eight new trustees will hold a majority on UWF’s 13-member board, potentially setting the stage for significant changes. The Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on January 23, offering the first glimpse of how these new dynamics might play out.

These appointments have been viewed by some as part of a broader push by DeSantis and his Republican colleagues to reshape Florida’s higher education system. Recent legislation has banned diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, restricted certain curriculum topics, and emphasized a return to so-called “classical” education models. Supporters say these changes restore academic focus, but critics argue they risk turning state universities into ideological battlegrounds.

The eight newly appointed trustees include the following:

