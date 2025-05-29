Williams International to break ground later this year at the Shoal River site, bringing $1B investment

Aerospace and aviation manufacturer Williams International will soon break ground on a high-volume gas turbine engine manufacturing facility within the Shoal River Industrial Park, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The three-phase project is expected to bring more than $1 billion to Okaloosa County, the largest in the history of the Northwest Florida region, the release said.

The project has been in the works for years. In 2022, Gov. DeSantis awarded $3.2 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to expand manufacturing in Okaloosa County.

In April, Okaloosa County Commissioners approved to submit an application to Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. for $16.8 million for site design and development at Shoal River. At the time, Nathan Sparks, executive director of One Okaloosa Economic Development Council, said Okaloosa was chosen “provided we can put together this opportunity.” The name of the company was confidential, so the project was called “Project Opal.”

The manufacturing facility is set to bring 336 new high-wage jobs that pay over 115% of the current average wage in Okaloosa County.

"This is a monumental project that will have a lasting impact on both Okaloosa County's economy and the entire region,” said Okaloosa County Commissioner Paul Mixon.” “We are fortunate to have been able to invest in the infrastructure at Shoal River Industrial Park to attract an aerospace industry leader like Williams International, and I am thankful to One Okaloosa EDC and Florida Commerce for their hard work and support in this effort."

FloridaCommerce partnered with several state and local organizations, including CareerSource Florida, Florida’s Great Northwest, Space Florida, Okaloosa County, and Triumph Gulf Coast on the project, the release said.

“This billion-dollar investment is a major win for the Free State of Florida and for Floridians,” said DeSantis. “Williams International’s investment in the Florida Panhandle will create more than 330 jobs, and is a success story of the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund in Northwest Florida.”

Gregg Williams, chairman, president, and CEO of Williams International, thanked the partners in play for “strong, unified support.”

“We are very excited about starting our next phase of growth in Northwest Florida,” he said in the press release.

Construction begins on the 250,000 square foot facility later this year, with completion scheduled for late 2026. A second phase of facilities will be constructed in 2028, with the final 500,000 square foot building planned for the 2035-2036 timeframe.

Williams International was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. The company is a leader in manufacturing gas turbine engines.