Okaloosa approves $16M Triumph application for aerospace center bringing a $1B investment

Last week, Okaloosa County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to submit an application to Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. for $16.8 million for Project Opal.

The project, which involves a confidential aerospace company constructing a 1-million-square-foot manufacturing complex at the Shoal River Ranch, is expected to bring 336 new jobs and invest over $1 billion in the area over 13 years.

At the meeting, Nathan Sparks, executive director of One Okaloosa Economic Development Council, said he didn’t know if he had ever been more excited to speak to the board.

“We knew that it was going to take everything we have in terms of creativity to land a very significant opportunity,” said Sparks. “All in, the total investment is $1,040,819,000.00, making this the single largest economic development project in terms of investment in Northwest Florida’s history.”

This opportunity has been a long time in the making, said Sparks. Dozens of other states and sites were considered before Okaloosa County rose to the top.

“They selected Okaloosa County provided we can put together the right framework for this opportunity to take root,” he added.

The development of the 135-acre parcel at the Shoal River site is a multiphase project with the initial phase including a 250,000-square-foot facility to be finished by December 2026, and another 250,000 square feet by the end of 2028. The third and final phase would be and additional 500,000 square feet, completing the 1-million-square-foot complex, by 2035-2036.

The Shoal River Ranch Gigasite totals over 10,500 acres, with approximately 2,043 acres ready for industrial development, according to the One Okaloosa website.

Triumph funds would be used for site design, stormwater systems, water and sewer lines, road extensions, security fencing, lighting, and parking areas. The company has committed $140 million in matching funds.

According to the county, the company is a “global leader in the development, manufacturer, and support of aerospace systems.”

The 336 new jobs at the facility will have an average wage of $69,434 — which is 122% of the current average wage of $56,849 in Okaloosa County.

The word “excited” was used multiple times by commissioners.

“I’m so excited about this to have a billion dollar investment,” said Commissioner Drew Palmer. “I know this isn’t the first domino to fall, but I think it’s one of the biggest.”

The next Triumph Gulf Coast meeting is April 23. With approval of the county’s application, the aerospace company could break ground by this summer with an official announcement from the governor’s office.

