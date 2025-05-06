© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
DeSantis administration targets UWF over STEM teacher grant with social justice language

WUWF | By T.S. Strickland
Published May 6, 2025 at 2:52 PM CDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis
AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the crowd before signing HB7, otherwise known as the "Stop Woke Act."

Gov. Ron DeSantis is demanding the University of West Florida return more than $800,000 in federal funding—calling a STEM teacher training grant “woke”—in a move that escalates an already simmering feud with local Republican lawmakers.

The controversy centers around a grant awarded to UWF by the National Science Foundation under the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program. The program is designed to increase the number of highly qualified science and math teachers in high-needs school districts across Northwest Florida. While the grant references social justice and cultural responsiveness, UWF officials have said the implementation of the program does not include those themes.

The Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a state agency created by the DeSantis administration to review spending in higher education and other sectors, first posted on X that the UWF grant promotes "social justice and 'cultural responsiveness' in classrooms," citing the project’s abstract, which outlines a two-summer citizen science project for teacher-scholars that includes language about culturally responsive teaching.

Shortly after DOGE’s post, DeSantis amplified the message in his own post on X, writing: "No Florida college or university should be focused on social justice or woke ideology over classical education. This money should be refunded as part of Florida’s DOGE efforts—which would add to the nearly $1 billion that Florida has already returned this year."

State Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican who sponsored the 2023 legislation banning diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in higher education, pushed back sharply.

"I passed the ban on DEI in higher ed. There is no way on earth that a study of 'water quality sampling methods' or 'aspirin synthesis' would violate that ban," Andrade wrote on X. "How old are the children running @GovRonDeSantis ‘s office right now? Beyond searching keywords, are they literate?"

In a statement circulating alongside Andrade's comments, UWF clarified that while the original grant text included social justice language, the two current Noyce Scholars are conducting research on topics with no social justice component, and the university stated it has used only about 25% of the total funds.

The current dispute over the UWF grant adds another flashpoint in an increasingly visible rift between the governor, the university, and the Northwest Florida legislative delegation.

Earlier this year, Andrade led a legislative probe into the Hope Florida initiative, a welfare program championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis, alleging that a $10 million donation from a Medicaid settlement was funneled through the program and ultimately used to support political activity. The probe ended when key witnesses declined to testify, and Gov. DeSantis dismissed the investigation as a "hoax" aimed at damaging his wife, Casey's, rumored political ambitions. Andrade responded by accusing the administration of political posturing and pledged to pursue legislation to improve oversight of such programs.

The political flare-up also comes just weeks after the Florida Senate declined to confirm three of DeSantis’ recent nominees to UWF’s Board of Trustees. During a subsequent press conference in Pensacola, the governor warned the university to "buckle up," suggesting more scrutiny was on the way.
