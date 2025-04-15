Gov. DeSantis calls out House republicans while promoting the First Lady's program

While promoting First Lady Casey DeSantis’ program, Hope Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called out Florida House Republicans — including two local representatives — for working against his administration.

“Something is rotten in the Florida House of Representatives,” the governor said at a press conference Tuesday morning at Pensacola State College. “They are behaving like Democrats and colluding with the left.”

That comment was made in reference to Florida House Bill 1321, which would limit a governor’s power to pick or remove presidents at Florida public universities and colleges. The House Bill was co-introduced by Republican State Representative Michelle Salzman of Pensacola and Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani and has a companion bill in the Senate.

DeSantis spent much of the press conference discussing the bill and higher education. He touted his administration’s reforms on higher education, including keeping tuition affordable for residents, eliminating DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion), enacting reviews of tenured professors every five years, and recruiting more conservative professors.

“We’ve now recruited all these great folks at the Hamilton Center, University of Florida, places like New College in Sarasota and when we get done with it, University of West Florida — you will see some big changes there, trust me,” the governor said.

“UWF, buckle up, you’re going to see a lot of changes,” he later said.

House bill backlash

House Bill 1321 undoes the success, DeSantis said before calling out Salzman for her support of the bill alongside a “flamboyant” democrat, Anna Eskamani.

“The bill she proposed, I don’t think she wrote it," he said of Salzman. “I think the speaker told her to run it. She has been a very good ally for many years. She had a good conservative record, and what I think happens is these people go to Tallahasse, and they go native. She’s doing the bidding of the leadership and the staff. She’s not doing what you sent them there to do.”

In response, Salzman wrote “Baby, I was born this way! I don’t ‘just go native,’” on her Facebook, sharing a photo of her at a Santa Rosa Creek Band event. She also shared a list of bills filed this year.

“I’m here to serve you, and I will support President Trump as well as Governor DeSantis, no matter how petty he becomes over his issues with my Speaker,” she wrote.

A ‘hope’ for Florida

Taking the podium, First Lady Casey DeSantis said her inspiration for launching Hope Florida was seeing the need for help and wanting to provide help that isn’t solely based on government assistance.

Hope Navigators with Hope Florida work with people in need to connect them to resources — whether it’s a charity, a faith-based organization, or a local business. Another aspect of the program is an online portal where navigators can post alerts for needs that can be met in real time.

“You can have the best resources in the world, but if you don’t know where they are, what good are they?” the Florida First Lady said. “Call one number. Talk to a human and get help, and help people from ever going into government (assistance).”

The press conference was to announce that all 28 state colleges would be working with Hope Florida by hosting a “liaison station,” which would act as a point of contact for those seeking resources. Anyone can access help by calling 833-GET-HOPE (438-4673).

Gov. DeSantis said Hope Florida has helped 30,000 Floridians get off government assistance and has saved the state $100 million: people like Mary Lou Chapman, who spoke at the press conference.

“I was living bill-to-bill when I lost my son, and the bills continued to stack up,” she said.

Working at a low-wage job, a navigator with Hope Florida helped her with her resume, education, transportation, and basic daily needs. She’s now a manager at a pool service company.

“While I still have struggles, I know how to manage the struggles,” said Chapman. “I literally don’t know where I’d be (without Hope Florida). I put in the work, and that’s the most important part of the program.”

Hope Florida investigation

Florida House Republicans have begun an investigation of $10 million in state settlement funds sent to Hope Florida. Monday night, Rep. Alex Andrade told reporters of the Miami Herald he will issue a subpoena to the Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier for text messages and call logs regarding the issue.

Gov. DeSantis called the investigation a “manufactured hoax” and said lawmakers should be working to cut property taxes and work on condo safety measures.

“Some of these leaders are stabbing constituents in the back,” he said. “It’s a farce.”

Governor DeSantis took a few questions from the audience, including his response to President Donald Trump’s plan to eliminate the Department of Education. The governor said he supports the plan and that the state could spend the money better.

“Block grant us the money, and it will go much further.”

