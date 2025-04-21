Some of the sights from the Earth Day Pensacola Festival

Saturday, Earth Day Pensacola hosted its 35th annual festival at Bayview Park.

Organized by Pensacola’s Katie Dineen, the all-day event hosted a variety of educational non-profits, art vendors, and live music.

Some of the non-profits featured included the Humanists of West Florida, Panhandle Manatee, Friends of West Florida Public Libraries, and the Pensacola Liberation Center.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media The Night Walkers share information at the Earth Day Pensacola Festival.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media Noah from Night Walkers demonstrates the climbing system used for hanging frog habitats in trees

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media One of the booths at Earth Day Pensacola.

While the event primarily serves to educate, empower, and mobilize Pensacola to support the planet, it also provides a space for various environmental advocates to work together for their shared mission.

Some of the other activities featured during the day included Yoga sessions by the bay and a puppet parade led by Birds of a Feather.

Since the very first Earth Day 55 years ago, advocates have been fighting for environmental justice however they can. Just 15 years later, Earth Day Pensacola held its first festival and has since become a beloved community event.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media Native Plant Company showcases native plants for sale at the Earth Day Pensacola Festival.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media Fred Domulot and Viki Lendel aka Earth of Tomorrow perform at the Earth Day Pensacola Festival.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media Birds of a Feather parade at Earth Day Pensacola Festival.

This year also featured one of the many ongoing protests against the actions of the Trump administration.

50501, a national movement of protests across the country, partnered with Food Not Bombs and the Mockingbird Project to organize a protest during the festival. A larger protest took place earlier this month.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media A small 50501 protest took place during the Earth Day Pensacola Festival.