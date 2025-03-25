Here are details on the District 3 Florida House primary

The primary for the District 3 Florida House seat is April 1 with eight Republicans on the ballot and one lone Democrat.

The House seat was held by Dr. Joel Rudman, who won re-election in 2024 but resigned to run for the U.S. Congress District 1 seat after Matt Gaetz resigned. District 3, which encompasses a majority of Santa Rosa County and Okaloosa County north of Crestview, has been unrepresented during the 2025 session. The general election for District 3 seat is June 10.

Florida House of Representatives

Early voting sites are currently open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through March 29 at the Main Elections Office, 6495 Caroline St., and the South Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is May 12. Residents can check their registration status at votesantarosa.gov.

The qualifying Republican candidates include:



Nathan Boyles

votenathanboyles.com



votenathanboyles.com Hayden Hudson

haydenhudson.com



haydenhudson.com Rena McQuaig

voterena.com



voterena.com Wade Merritt

electwademerritt.com



electwademerritt.com Shon Owens

shonowens.com



shonowens.com Joshua Sik

votesik.com



votesik.com Cynthia “Cindy” Smith

cindyfightsforyou.com



cindyfightsforyou.com Jamie Wells

voteforjamiewells.com



The qualifying Democrat candidate is:

