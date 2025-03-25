© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are details on the District 3 Florida House primary

WUWF | By WUWF Staff
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:50 PM CDT
CORRECTS TO WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, NOT WAKE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS - Stickers reading "I Voted By Mail" are displayed as the Wayne County Board of Elections prepares absentee ballots in Goldsboro, N.C., on Sept. 22, 2022. The North Carolina GOP filed two legal motions on Sept. 28, 2022, against the State Board of Elections over the board’s prohibition of county election officials scrutinizing signatures on absentee voting documents.
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
AP
CORRECTS TO WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, NOT WAKE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS - Stickers reading "I Voted By Mail" are displayed as the Wayne County Board of Elections prepares absentee ballots in Goldsboro, N.C., on Sept. 22, 2022. The North Carolina GOP filed two legal motions on Sept. 28, 2022, against the State Board of Elections over the board’s prohibition of county election officials scrutinizing signatures on absentee voting documents.

The primary for the District 3 Florida House seat is April 1 with eight Republicans on the ballot and one lone Democrat.

The House seat was held by Dr. Joel Rudman, who won re-election in 2024 but resigned to run for the U.S. Congress District 1 seat after Matt Gaetz resigned. District 3, which encompasses a majority of Santa Rosa County and Okaloosa County north of Crestview, has been unrepresented during the 2025 session. The general election for District 3 seat is June 10.

RELATED: How to find your voting districts

Florida House of Representatives

Early voting sites are currently open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through March 29 at the Main Elections Office, 6495 Caroline St., and the South Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is May 12. Residents can check their registration status at votesantarosa.gov.

The qualifying Republican candidates include:

The qualifying Democrat candidate is:
Local News
WUWF Staff
See stories by WUWF Staff