Here's the information on Okaloosa's municipal election

Voters in parts of Okaloosa County will have the opportunity to vote for local officials in the March 11 municipal election. Here’s what to know:

Offices up for election:

Fort Walton Beach Mayor

Four seats on Fort Walton Beach City Council (one seat for a two-year term and three seats for a four-year term)

Niceville Mayor

Niceville City Council (Group 2 and 4)

Shalimar Mayor

Two seats on Shalimar Town Council

Laurel Hill Mayor

Two seats on Laurel Hill City Council

CIVICS 101: A photo ID is required to vote in Florida. Here's what you need to know



Candidates

Fort Walton Beach Mayor

City Councilmember Nic Allegretto was unopposed in the candidate qualifying period that ended at the beginning of the month. He will be on the March ballot, but with no opposition, he will be the next mayor.

Fort Walton Beach City Council (Four-year term)



Brandon Bishop

View Bishop's campaign website here.

View Bishop’s campaign website here. Logan Browning

Debi “Debra” Riley

View Riley's campaign website here.

View Riley’s campaign website here. Travis Smith

Benjamin Merrell

View Merrell's campaign website here.

View Merrell’s campaign website here. Sonya Faison-Vazquez

View Faison-Vazquez's campaign website here.

View Faison-Vazquez’s campaign website here. Jason Harwell

View Harwell’s campaign page here.

Fort Walton Beach City Council (Two-year term)

David Schmidt

Schmidt had previously resigned from his seat on the Fort Walton Beach City Council to run for the Okaloosa County School Board District 2 seat, which ultimately went to Parker Destin. He is running unopposed for his seat on the city council.

Niceville Mayor

Daniel Henkel is running unopposed for re-election. He was first elected in 2020.

Niceville City Council Group 2 and 4

Douglas Tolbert, running for Group 2, and Heath Rominger, Group 4, are both running unopposed.

CIVICS 101: How to follow local government

Town of Shalimar

Current Mayor Mark Franks is running unopposed for the Mayor of the Town of Shalimar. He was first elected in 2019.

Shalimar Town Commissioner

Mayor Pro-Tem and town commissioner Ricardo Garcia, and Special Projects Commissioner Brian Taylor are running for re-election unopposed.

Laurel Hill Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Robby Adams will face no opponents in the March municipal election and serve another four-year term.

Laurel Hill City Council

Two seats are open on the Laurel Hill City Council with incumbents Mike Blizzard, Amanda Rosen, and candidate Shawn Cogan running for the seats.