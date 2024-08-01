How to follow local government

While national elections get most of the headlines, it’s local politics that have more impact on your daily life. Paying attention to your local government helps you prepare for local elections and make informed decisions on the ballot.

We wrangled all the information on when local government meetings are held and where you can find agendas to keep updated on the projects going on in your community.

Escambia County

Escambia County

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners meets three days a month for two regular commission meetings, where commissioners discuss and vote on agenda items, and one committee of the whole meeting, which are held for commissioners to discuss items before they are brought to a vote. Meetings are located at Escambia County Governmental Complex, located at 221 S. Palafox. Regular meetings are 5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month and 9 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Public forms are held before each commissioner meeting 30 minutes prior. Find more information at myescambia.com/elected-officials/commissioners. Find agendas here.

City of Pensacola

Pensacola City Council regular meetings are typically held on the second and first Thursday of the month except during these months: May, June, July, August, November, and December. Find more information at cityofpensacola.com/125/City-Council. Find agendas and video here.

Town of Century

Town Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of the month in the council chambers of town hall, 7995 N. Century Blvd. Find more information at townofcenturyflorida.com. Find agendas here.



Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County

The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners hosts regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. Committee meetings are held the Mondays prior to regular meetings where matters of potential business are presented. Find more information at santarosa.fl.gov/444/Board-of-County-Commissioners. Find agenda and video here.

City of Milton

The Milton City Council meets 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month. A council work session begins at 5:30 prior to the meeting. Find more information here: miltonfl.org/188/City-Council. Find agendas here.

City of Gulf Breeze

The Gulf Breeze City Council meetings are 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month located at City Hall, 1070 Shoreline Dr. Find more information here: cityofgulfbreeze.us/mayor-city-council. Find agendas here.

Town of Jay

The town council meets on the first and third Monday of the month. Find more information and meeting minutes here: townofjayfl.com/important-information.

Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County Commissioners hold regular meetings 8:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month with a Facebook Live discussion immediately following the meetings. North-end meetings are held at the Crestview Courthouse Board Room, 101 E. James Lee Blvd. and South-end meetings are held at the Okaloosa County Administration Complex, 1250 Eglin Pkwy. Find more information and agendas here: okaloosacountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.

Town of Shalimar

Town Commission meetings are 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 2 Cherokee Rd. Find more information here: shalimarflorida.org/town-commission.

City of Fort Walton Beach

The City of Fort Walton Beach meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month in the City Council Chambers, located at 107 Miracle Strip Pkwy. SW. Meetings are also streamed live on YouTube. Find more information here: fortwaltonbeachcityfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

Cinco Bayou

The Cinco Bayou City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Town Hall, located at 10 Yacht Club Dr. Find more information here: cincobayou.com/index.html.

City of Mary Esther

The Mary Esther City Council has regular meetings 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at City Hall, 195 Christobal Rd. Find more information and agendas here: cityofmaryesther.com/347/Public-Meetings

City of Destin

The Destin City Council meets 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. The meetings are also aired on Cox Cable the day after the meeting at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. You can also watch meetings live on the City of Destin YouTube page. Find more information and video here: cityofdestin.com/568/Agendas-Minutes-Packets.

City of Niceville

The City of Niceville has regular council meetings 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month a Niceville Council Chambers, 208 N. Partin Dr. Find more information and agendas here: cityofniceville.org/AgendaCenter/City-Council-4

City of Valparaiso

The Valparaiso City Council meets 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the Commission Chambers, located at 459 Valparaiso Pkwy. Find more information and agendas here: valp.org/meetings

City of Crestview

Crestview City Council holds meetings at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Council Chambers located at 198 N. Wilson St. Find more information here: cityofcrestview.org/543/City-Council.