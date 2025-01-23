UWF Board of Trustees elects new leadership

The University of West Florida’s Board of Trustees elected new leadership Thursday, solidifying a shift in governance driven by eight recent appointments by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies. These appointments have created a majority of members with limited ties to the Northwest Florida community, raising concerns among some trustees and stakeholders about the board’s direction.

Scott Yenor, a political science professor affiliated with the conservative Claremont Institute, was elected chair, while Rebecca Matthews, a health policy executive, was named vice chair. The votes, which closely followed the lines of newly appointed and existing trustees, highlight a growing divide over the university’s leadership and priorities.

Scott Yenor Scott Yenor is the new chair of the University of West Florida Board of Trustees

Yenor secured the chair position with eight votes, defeating Trustee Richard Baker, who received five. The vote for chair demonstrated a stark divide, with all newly appointed trustees voting for Yenor, while the existing trustees supported Baker. Matthews won the vice chair role with nine votes to Baker’s four, with Trustee Paul Hsu breaking from the existing bloc to join the new trustees after hearing the results of the chair election. This outcome underscores the influence of the new majority in shaping the board’s leadership.



Community Ties Versus Outside Perspectives

During the meeting, several trustees and members of the public emphasized the importance of leadership deeply rooted in the Northwest Florida community. Trustee Alonzie Scott expressed reservations about the new appointees’ limited local connections, stating, “One of the key things for being a great... trustee isn’t because you have a resume of working somewhere else. It’s being involved in the community... I think we need to build that up before we add a new chair to the board.”

Susan James, Faculty Senate President, who also voted for Baker, voiced apprehension about the potential for division and controversy.

“The cloud of controversy that we now have over us, I’m concerned about,” she said. “I want us to all work together. We have an absolutely amazing university that has excelled in so many ways. We have reached all of our [Board of Governors] metrics.”

Graduate student Alizabeth Turner Ward urged the board to prioritize continuity under the leadership of UWF President Martha Saunders, citing the institution’s successes and its commitment to equity and inclusion. She reminded trustees of their responsibility to uphold the university’s 2022-27 strategic plan, which she noted “values equity and diversity.”

Countering these concerns, Trustee Gates Garcia emphasized the benefits of fresh perspectives and outside experience.

KIRA DERRYBERRY Rebecca Matthews is the new vice chair for the University of West Florida Board of Trustees.

“In my opinion, [Yenor is] one of the greatest leaders in higher ed,” Garcia said. “He’s a believer in ed reform. He has as decorated a resume as anyone in this space. And sometimes fresh perspective from the outside or experience from other places is warranted... and provides value that we might need.”



Significance of Leadership Change

The election of Yenor and Matthews to the board’s top positions marks a significant shift in UWF’s governance. As chair and vice chair, they will wield considerable influence over the board’s agenda, including the power to set meeting priorities and guide discussions on key policy decisions. With a majority voting bloc now aligned with DeSantis’ higher education reforms, the board is poised to advance initiatives that could reshape the university’s focus and policies.

1.23.25 UWF BOT

Yenor, who has been a vocal advocate for higher education reform, expressed optimism about his new role.

“I look forward to working with the president and the rest of the board to make UWF as good a university as it can be,” he said. Yenor also highlighted his collaboration with the governor on education initiatives, stating, “I’ve been working with the governor on higher ed reform among other things, and that leads me to a great interest in higher ed, its possibilities and problems and its challenges going forward.”



Broader Context

The recent appointments to the UWF Board of Trustees have been interpreted by many as part of a broader, statewide effort by DeSantis to align public universities with his administration’s priorities, which include banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and promoting a return to “classical” education models. Supporters argue these changes restore academic focus, while critics contend they risk politicizing Florida’s universities and stifling academic freedom.

Yenor’s appointment has been particularly controversial. Known for his critiques of feminism and higher education, he has called for a “sexual counterrevolution” and described career-oriented women as “medicated, meddlesome, and quarrelsome.” These remarks have drawn criticism from some UWF faculty and students, who worry about the direction the board may take under his leadership.