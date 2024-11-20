Newly elected county commissioners installed across Northwest Florida

Newly elected county commissioners from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties were sworn into office Tuesday. That includes five who are holding office for the first time.

Before a packed chamber in downtown Pensacola, four board members were sworn into office during Escambia County’s installation ceremony, which began with the National Anthem.

The anthem was sung by the daughter of Steve Stroberger, the only brand-new face on the board, who replaces two-term incumbent Jeff Bergosh in the district one seat.

Stroberger was the first to be installed, with State Attorney Ginger Madden giving him the oath of office.

Escambia County FL CMR/PIO Steve Stroberger, newly elected District one Escambia County Commissioner, receives the oath of office.

In his remarks, Stroberger recalled how he felt upon completing Aviation Officer Candidate School training at Pensacola NAS and putting on his new uniform for the first time.

“And, I got into my flight suit and my flight jacket and my boots and stood in front of the mirror and I just, I marveled at myself,” Stroberger said. “I couldn’t believe that I’d gotten to this point in my life and it’s something Gina (wife) knows that I’ve wanted to do forever, like little boys want to do. And, I was just so happy.”

He says it’s a feeling he wants the youth of Escambia County to have.

“But, I know that there are little boys in this community that may not feel that sense of accomplishment and that just awesome feeling that I felt. And, I’m gonna help bring hope to those boys.”

In district four, businesswoman Ashlee Hofberger is just the fourth woman ever elected to the Escambia County Commission and the fifth to serve in the last 100 years.

RELATED: Breaking the mold: Fannie Salmons' historic election 100 years ago

Thanks to her appointment in early October and her General Election victory, she was sworn into office for the second time in as many months and will finish the final two years of her seat’s term.

“I’m just excited to be up here and make a difference and work together,” said Hofberger. “It is a new day and the sun is shining. And I think it is just going to be an amazing adventure for us for the next few years and we’re gonna get to accomplish a lot together, so I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

Rounding out the installation ceremony were District three incumbent Lumon May and District five incumbent Steven Barry, who were both sworn into office for a fourth term.

Following Escambia County’s policy of rotating board leadership, District two commissioner Mike Kohler was selected to be board chairman for the next year, with Hofberger to continue as vice chair.

Courtesy Santa Rosa County District three Commissioner Rhett Rowell is sworn into office during Santa Rosa County's 2024 installation ceremony.

In Santa Rosa County, there are two new faces on the board and one returning member. Each was sworn in by Circuit Judge Robert Hilliard.

In district one, long-time county employee Bobby Burkett referenced his hard-fought victory over two-term incumbent Sam Parker, and thanked his family for standing by him through what he said was a “brutal” campaign.

“Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank all the citizens out there that believed in me and cared for me,” declared Burkett. “I promise you I’m going to fight for you. I’m gonna do exactly what I said I was gonna do. I’m looking forward to rolling my sleeves up now, let’s get to work.”

In District 3, Rhett Rowell takes over for one-term incumbent James Calkins.

After he was sworn in, Rowell talked about reinvesting in the county’s parks and recreational areas, solidifying the county’s relationship with Whiting Field, and — as part of a farm family —he wants the county to be a leader in agriculture.

“District three is home to some of the most prime farm land in all of the country and we’ve got an opportunity to fully and truly show the rest of the state and the country, for that matter, what supporting our farmers and preserving our farm land truly looks like.”

Okaloosa County Okaloosa County Commissioner Drew Palmer is sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Okaloosa County Sherri Cox is sworn in as Okaloosa County Commissioner on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Representing District five, incumbent Colten Wright expressed optimism for the next four years, after he was sworn in for a second term.

“We have an opportunity to bring professionalism and respect back to this board and to this county,” Wright stated in reference to the previous panel. “We have an opportunity and we have a duty to be more productive than the past. You and everyone here has my commitment to ensure the direction we travel to the future.”

For the next year, District two commissioner Kerry Smith gets the gavel as board chairman. Wright will serve as vice chair.

RELATED: Mel Ponder picked for college presidency

The Okaloosa County Commission also held their installation ceremony on Tuesday, with new board members Sherri Cox and Drew Palmer being sworn in.

Cox was elected to the vacant District 3 seat and becomes the eighth woman to serve on the board. She’ll serve alongside Carolyn Ketchel in District 2.

Palmer fills the open District five seat.

Walton County will hold its installation ceremony for commissioners next Tuesday, Nov. 26.



