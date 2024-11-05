Mel Ponder picked for college presidency

Former state Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin, was picked Tuesday to become president of Northwest Florida State College, following in the path of other ex-lawmakers who have become college and university leaders.

The Niceville-based college’s Board of Trustees chose Ponder after he and three other candidates were interviewed Monday and Tuesday. A news release said the board hopes to approve a contract Nov. 18 with Ponder, who most recently has served on the Okaloosa County Commission.

“Each candidate brought unique life experience to the college, and we appreciate their time and interest in the position,” Lori Kelley, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to discussing an employment agreement with Commission Ponder, who brings deep experience and passion for our community to this critical role. I am confident in his ability to lead our college into the next stage of its growth.”

The job became open after former President Devin Stephenson was picked in April to become president of Florida Polytechnic University. Ponder served in the state House from 2016 to 2020, before getting elected to the Okaloosa County Commission. He did not seek re-election to the commission this year.

Other finalists for the college post were R. Gwyn Armfield, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general; James Walter Ross, former president of Pamlico Community College in North Carolina; and Mark Strickland, provost and chief campus officer of the Seminole Campus of St. Petersburg College, according to the Northwest Florida State website.

Ponder would follow two other former lawmakers who have become state college presidents during the past 17 months. Former Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, was chosen in June 2023 to serve as president of South Florida State College, while former Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Lakewood Ranch, was chosen in April to become president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Also, former House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, became president last year of New College of Florida after serving as state education commissioner. In addition, state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues was selected for that job in 2022 after serving in the Senate and the House.

Ponder, who has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University, works as association executive for the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, according to information on the Northwest Florida State College website. Ponder also previously served as Destin mayor.

The news release did not say when Ponder might take over the presidency if a contract is finalized. Cristie Kedroski, a senior vice president at the school, has served as interim president during a search for Stephenson’s successor.

Stephenson took over as Florida Poly president in July, replacing Randy Avent, who decided to step down from the post.

