New train pavilion opens in Historic Pensacola

On Monday the University of West Florida Historic Trust celebrated the unveiling of a new space outside Historic Pensacola’s Museum of Industry. The space includes a train canopy over the restored locomotive and flat car formerly owned by the T.R. Miller Mill Company and a caboose.

The renovation includes a canopy, interpretive panels about the train, and a refurbished engine for visitors to walk into.

“We received over $110,000 from the families connected to the T.R. Miller Lumber Company,” said Ross Pristera, Historic Preservationist with the UWF Historic Trust, “They wanted to ensure the locomotive and flatcar were preserved since they are connected to the mill.”

A $400,000 gift from the late Barbara Goggins estate also made the space possible. Goggins was a volunteer with the UWF Historic Trust and an "ardent supporter," said UWF President Dr. Martha Saunders.

"She thought it was important for children visiting the Historic Trust site to be able to play on the train and learn more about the history of the city," Saunders said. "Sadly, Barbara passed away and was unable to see the finished project. We are glad we can recognize her support by naming this new space the Barbara Goggins Train Pavilion.”

A short history of Engine No. 12



Built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia in 1904, the engine served Pensacola for the next 17 years.

After passing through several owners, the train was sold to T.R. Miller Mill Company in Brewton, Alabama in 1935, who gave it the number 12.

It was fueled by coal and converted to oil after 1940, and it was retired in 1967.

Since 1989, No. 12 has been in the same location along with the flatcar and caboose. All were restored this year.

The flatcar was used to transport lumber, and it could carry 80,000 pounds because of its iron support structure.

The caboose was built in 1921.