The sights and sounds of Historic Pensacola's Open House

If you’ve never been to the Historic Village, it’s a two-block section of downtown where the University of West Florida’s Historic Trust operates a collection of museums and historic structures.

Each year, Historic Pensacola opens to the public with demonstrations and tours, and free admission to the museums. Click the play button to listen to an audio postcard from the Open House event.

For more information on Historic Pensacola, visit historicpensacola.org.

UWF Historic Pensacola Open House 2024

BRIAN BUTLER Historic Pensacola Open House 2024

