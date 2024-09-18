© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
The sights and sounds of Historic Pensacola's Open House

WUWF | By Christina Andrews
Published September 18, 2024 at 2:26 PM CDT
If you’ve never been to the Historic Village, it’s a two-block section of downtown where the University of West Florida’s Historic Trust operates a collection of museums and historic structures.

Each year, Historic Pensacola opens to the public with demonstrations and tours, and free admission to the museums. Click the play button to listen to an audio postcard from the Open House event.

For more information on Historic Pensacola, visit historicpensacola.org.

Christina Andrews
Christina’s career as a broadcaster spans over two decades and stretches across Alabama, California, Mississippi and Florida. Having earned a Master’s Degree in English while rising at 3 am to host a morning radio show, she now happily calls Pensacola and WUWF home. She’s an active member of St. Michael’s Basilica on North Palafox Street and visits the beach as often as possible. She’s also an associate producer in her husband, Jimmy’s, film production companies, Vanilla Palm Films and Fish Amen Films.
