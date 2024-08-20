Four takeaways from Tuesday's primary election

Tuesday's primary election closed up some local races and set a path forward for the November ballot. Here are some takeaways.

RELATED: Check out the 2024 voter guide

Matt Gaetz won his primary with a landslide vote

Rep. Matt Gaetz had a landslide primary win Tuesday with 72% of the votes. Representing one of the most conservative areas in the state, he will face Democrat Gay Valimont in November.

Retired Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock ran against Gaetz as a more moderate Republican. On his website, he vowed to stop “career politicians who are more interested in playing games than getting real results.” His campaign was backed by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and allies in the Florida Patriots PAC who spent over $3 million on ads against the District 1 Congressman.

Gaetz was among a handful of Republicans — and perhaps the loudest — who ousted McCarthy from his role as Speaker of the House last year. The Florida primary was the last stop of McCarthy’s so-called “revenge tour.”

Incumbents voted out in commissioner races

Santa Rosa County District 3 Commissioner James Calkins lost his primary race. Since he was first elected in 2020, Calkins made headlines for proposing resolutions on hot-button issues from abortion to immigration. The staunch supporter of Donald Trump even proposed naming the Navarre Beach bridge after the former president. With two primary challengers, Calkins only secured 28% of the votes. Challenger Rhett Rowell won the primary with 43% of the vote.

District 1 Commissioner Sam Parker also lost his primary race. He came in second out of four. Bobby Burkett won the primary with 52% of the vote.

In Escambia County, District 1 County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh lost his primary in a big upset to retired Navy pilot and aerospace professional Steve Stroberger. In a statement, the incumbent said the election results were not what he was expecting but said he personally called Stroberger to congratulate him on his win.

Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden keeps his job

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden won the Tuesday primary with 67% of votes. Former deputy Eddie Perillo and Florida Highway Patrolman Ron Livingston ran against the sheriff who ran unopposed in 2020. The Sheriff’s Office faced criticism for two officer-related shootings. In November 2023, a deputy mistook the sound of a falling acorn for gunshots and fired 22 shots at a 24-year-old man sitting handcuffed in the back of his patrol car. In May, an OCSO deputy was fired after he shot and killed U.S. Airman Roger Fortson. The Republican primary closes this race.

Voter turnout

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said he expected statewide voter turnout to be at about 20 to 25%. By the end of the night, with 99% of precincts reporting, turnout was about 22%. Looking at individual county races, turnout was lower in Escambia and Okaloosa than the 2020 primary races. Tuesday night, Escambia County saw a 23% turnout versus 32% in 2020, Santa Rosa had a 26% percent turnout and a 25% turnout in 2020, and Okaloosa’s turnout dipped from 32% in 2020 to 24% for the 2024 primary.



See all of the results here:

Escambia County

Santa Rosa County

Okaloosa County

