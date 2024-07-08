Okaloosa Sheriff candidates discuss key issues facing the community at last week's forum

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden is running for reelection. He’s facing off against two opponents, Ronald Livingston and Eddie Perillo.

The Greater FWB Chamber of Commerce and Emerald Coast Association of Realtors (ECAR) held a forum on Thursday, June 27, that covered some of the biggest issues facing the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO).

Addressing police training

Incumbent Sheriff Aden backed his department's current training practices. According to Aden, Okaloosa deputies train once a year on use-of-force and de-escalation tactics as well as firearms training.

“The state requires once every four years that you review your policies...we do that every year," Aden explained at the forum.

Aden states he's focused on fighting illegal drug use by helping people who are battling addiction.

“Within 24 hours, we're going to send a law enforcement officer and someone from the mental health department, to go out and try to offer resources to those people who are overdosing," said Aden.

Emerald Coast TV / YouTube Screenshot of the Okaloosa County 2024 Candidates Forum on June 27, 2024 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium at 5pm. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden is running for reelection. He’s facing off against two opponents, Ronald Livingston and Eddie Perillo. (Emerald Coast TV/YouTube)

Livingston spoke on "manpower" and improving retention at the department. He stressed the need to focus on competitive pay and career advancement opportunities.

“I see Santa Rosa County deputies, I see Walton County deputies, and they all live in Okaloosa County,” said Livingston.

OCSO deputies making headlines

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office / OCSO Body Cam Footage On November 12, an Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputy shot at a patrol car containing a suspect after he mistook a falling acorn for a gunshot. The deputy Jesse Hernandez, and his partner, fired 22 rounds at the vehicle. (OCSO)

Last November, the Okaloosa Sheriff's department was in the hotseat after a deputy, mistook the sound of an acorn falling onto his patrol vehicle for gunshots, and opened fire on the vehicle a suspect was in the backseat handcuffed.

And this May, a OCSO deputy was fired after an investigation found the deputy broke protocol when he shot and killed a Black U.S. Airman in his own apartment.

Perillo thinks it's time for a change. After two recent officer-involved shootings made statewide headlines, Perillo said the incumbent sheriff should focus on improving the relationships deputies have with members of the community.

“Basically, better training, or more training. Accessible to the people, to hear their issues, how they feel, to make them feel safe, and know that they’re going to be protected for what, no matter who they are,” Perillo stated.

Copyright 2024 WFSU