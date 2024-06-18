UWF to unveil 'Moon Tree' on campus

The University of West Florida has an abundance of trees around the 1,600-acre campus in Pensacola.

But it’s one in particular that’s being celebrated this week.

On Thursday, UWF will unveil its official “Moon Tree” with a dedication at 1 p.m. The tree was grown from a seedling flown around the moon on NASA’s Artemis 1mission two years ago.

“It honors the mission 50 years ago, as well as Artemis,” said Valerie Taylor, associate director of community programs with UWF’s Continuing Education department.

NASA’s“Moon Tree” program dates back to 1971 when Apollo 14 launched. NASA astronaut Stuart Roosa, a former U.S. Forest Service smoke jumper, brought hundreds of seed kits on the mission to later be germinated by the Forest Service and planted around the country as part of the nation’s bicentennial in 1976.

RELATED: Creative Learning Academy students go live with NASA astronaut

Seeing an opportunity to engage students in summer camps, Continuing Education invited 5th and 6th grade campers to help plant the tree two weeks ago. Materials from NASA helped shape a whole week of space-theme activities.

1 of 4 — Moon Tree Planting 2024 Conlan Taylor/Conlan Taylor/University of West 2 of 4 — Moon Tree Planting 2024 Conlan Taylor/Conlan Taylor/University of West 3 of 4 — Moon Tree Planting 2024 Conlan Taylor/Conlan Taylor/University of West 4 of 4 — Moon Tree Planting 2024 Conlan Taylor/Conlan Taylor/University of West

“They helped dig the hole and had a hands-on experience,” Taylor said. “They were so excited. I didn’t know they were going to understand (the significance).”

Taylor said she’s excited about it, too.

“We get to share this moment together,” she said. “It’s something we can look back on for a long time.”

The tree is almost like a time capsule. Taylor hopes students, and anyone from the public, will come back to campus to see the tree grow over time.

“This is meant to be shared with the community,” said Taylor.

RELATED: What the new Artemis moon program represents for NASA's future

With its infinite possibilities, space seems to capture the attention of all ages. And while UWF’s own Moon Tree is still a sapling, it represents more than meets the eye.

“Space is just cool,” said Taylor with a laugh. “It’s stunning and interesting. I hope when people see the tree they think about how vast the universe is. I hope it encourages everyone to observe what’s around us.”

The UWF Moon Tree dedication will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the North Lawn of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering, Building 4, at 11000 University Pkwy.