Creative Learning Academy students go live with NASA astronaut

How do astronauts cook in space? What do stars look like from the space station? How do you do maintenance in space?

These were just a few of the questions students from Creative Learning Academywere able to ask NASA Expedition 70 Flight EngineerJasmin Moghbeliduring a live Q&A Wednesday morning.

The event has been six months in the making after middle school science teacher, Jen Reichwage, got the idea to connect with Moghbeli.

“Our history teacher (Amy Parker) is friends with Lt. Nashagh, who said her friend (Moghbeli) is going to space,” explained Reichwage. “So, I reached out to text her and…that’s not how NASA does it. It’s a huge application.”

The school applied for an in-flight downlink in May. By August they had made it to the second round of consideration and last month, they were given final approval. Students and staff worked together on the proposal and the logistics for the live event.

“We had to pre-record everything that went to the space station, just in case we couldn't get it there fast enough for them,” said Reichwage. “And then we actually had 7th and 8th-grade students write curriculum, space-based curriculum, and teach it to the lower school so they could understand what was going on. They're impressive kids.”

Students even recorded a podcast interview with Jennifer Kunz, associate director for the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the event.

Wednesday morning, students, parents, and local leaders filled the school gymnasium. At 8:30 a.m. a shot of mission control in Houston was displayed on the large screen and then Moghbeli, floating in the International Space Station, her curls standing on end around her head.

“When it came on that NASA was connecting with us, I just couldn't believe it. It's surreal,” said Reichwage.

Students were captivated for the next 20 minutes as Moghbeli answered questions about her daily routine and working aboard the space station. According to NASA, Moghbeli is part of a science mission to demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions, including lunar missions through NASA’s Artemis program.

Seventh grader Carina Mariano was the project manager for the downlink event. She helped organize the students and research to get to Wednesday morning. She said it felt good to see it all come together. Like her classmates, she was a bit in awe of the experience.

“It’s really cool because you picture it, and then you actually get to see it, and it’s like ‘Oh, my gosh it’s real,’” she explained seeing the International Space Station on live video.

While it was exciting to watch, Mariano isn’t ready to become an astronaut just yet — but she hasn’t ruled it out. She still has to finish middle school, after all.

Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media Science teacher Jen Reichwage with students on the NASA downlink team.

“It's definitely something I have to think about because it'd probably be really cool to go up there,” she said.

Following the NASA event, NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Khadijah N. Nashagh, and Capt. Scott Janik of the Naval School of Aviation Safety spoke with middle school students about their careers in the military. Their overall message to students was to believe in themselves.

For educators, the day’s events — and the planning leading up to the event — were about inspiring students to go above and beyond whether that is space or not.

“Continue to dream big, reach for the stars, and pave the way for a future that knows no bounds,” said Kim Stafford, head of school, concluding the presentation.

Reichwage doesn’t know how students will top speaking with a NASA astronaut. But she believes they’ll find a way.

“It's just incredible, especially as a science teacher. I mean, they are the Artemis generation,” she said. “They're the kids that will be landing on the moon. And the last time that happened was before me, so I get to experience that with students. It's once in a lifetime.”