Pensacola to roll out 'smart trash cans'

Smart trash cans are coming to Pensacola.

Starting April 1, the city will be adding QR codes to customer’s curbside bins that will connect to the sanitation website.

At his weekly press conference at City Hall, Mayor D. C. Reeves announced the rollout saying this direct link will make dealing with the department easier. “If you have a question or concern, or you don’t know how to find the number or the website, now your trash can will speak to you,” said Reeves.

Reeves says the project will take a couple of months for all 20,000 or so sanitation customers to get their code. “We expect somewhere in the May 31 or June 1 area to have them all rolled out.”

The mayor says the new codes help will help with ordering additional services like bulk pick-up and other communications with the sanitation service. "As you can imagine, between energy and sanitation we interact with our citizens a lot in both of those places and we are trying to make that easier."