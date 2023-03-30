Dale Riegle's favorite jazz albums

This weekend is the 40th annual Jazz Fest in Pensacola. To celebrate, WUWF's jazz host — as well as technical director — Dale Riegle is sharing some of the jazz albums he returns to often. Picking his favorites, he said, would be too hard to choose among his vast collection.

In the early years of Pensacola's Jazz Fest, WUWF was the event presenter until 1999 when Jazz Pensacola became the sole presenter. Like many public radio stations, WUWF continues to showcase jazz music. Dale produces and hosts Big Bands & Jazz and Jazz with Dale Riegle. He's also a jazz musician as leader of the Perdido Brass.

Horace Silver "Song For My Father"

Classic hard-bop, but very melodic. Crackling solos from trumpeter Carmel Jones and sax players Joe Henderson and native Pensacolian Junior Cook. The compositions by leader Horace Silver include the classic title track "Song for My Father," the understated and exotic sounding "Calcutta Cutie," and the introspective "Lonely Woman."

Wave Mechanics Union "Second Season"

I've heard very few artists that could create a version of any classic or progressive rock that moved me, or was better than the original. This recording does that, with creative arrangements, flawless playing, and excellent vocals from Lydia McAdams.

Wayne Bergeron "Full Circle"

Being a trumpeter, I am in awe of the ability of Wayne Bergeron. The ultimate high-note and lead trumpet player, he has attributes that make him the best — he has outstanding lyrical ability, and an extremely musical and great full sound in the extreme upper register. This recording features outstanding arrangements, and features other members of the band as well, so it's not all about the leader's trumpet. Mostly, but not all...

New York Voices "A Day Like This"

Founded in 1987, this vocal quartet delves into a variety of songs on this outstanding album. They breathe new energy into Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing." "On A Clear Day" has a great swing feel, with a quasi-big band sound. And several excellent originals are featured, including the Latin-tinged "The World Keeps You Waiting."

Airmen of Note "Cool Yule"

It's a Christmas album but each song has a different style, ranging from sounding the way Count Basie would play it to imitating the style of the Stan Kenton Orchestra. It's one of the few Holiday recordings I actually look forward to hearing each year!