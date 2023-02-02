The Social Portal: Things to do in February

In addition to all the Mardi Gras parades and parties this month, there are some other less publicized events to consider taking part in.

The Bugghouse is a local venue for shows and movie screenings. And it's in need of a new roof. Musicians Dalton Wright, Cookies and Cake and Giggle Out Loud will be playing a fundraiser show 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at The Handlebar. Show is $5-10.

The Blue Dog is a figure borne of Louisiana history, one developed by Louisiana's most famous contemporary artist and which is now recognized the world over. "It's kind of become a symbol of New Orleans and the (post-Katrina) recovery," artist George Rodrigue said in a 2010 interview with The Times-Picayune. Now, Thursday, February 9 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits in Miramar Beach you can see George Rodrigue’s Blue Dog paintings like never before in this mini exhibition of rarely seen original artworks from the artist’s private collection, shared by his widow, Wendy Rodrigue. This one-day-only creative event includes the culinary masterpieces of Chef Jack McGuckin of Bijoux Restaurant. For ticket information contact Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation. Tickets are limited.

If you like run, do it for a good cause and register for the 2nd Annual Wild at Heart Beach Run on Saturday, February 11. There is 10K, 5K and one-mile run options for fun with the whole family. All proceeds to towards supporting Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge. Race begins at 9 a.m. at Pensacola Gulf Pier. Details are at emeraldcoastwildliferefuge.org

What does chocolate and cheese have in common (other than they both begin with the letter “c”)? Find out when you attend the First Annual Pensacola Chocolate and Cheese Festival at Community Maritime Park, February 11, Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. There will be food trucks and vendors selling chocolate and cheese items as well as other vendor items. Admission is $5 and kids under 12 are free. For more information, call: 850-376-9350

If a cold brew is more to your taste then get your ticket to the Hot Glass Cold Brew: Krewe du Brew, February 24, 5-9 p.m. It’s an evening of art, community and supporting local artist. Full admission includes a handmade glass or ceramic cup, entertainment for the evening and two craft beers for adults 21+. The glasses and cups are limited so get there early. Entertainment includes glass blowing, pottery demonstration, live music, an art market, kids activities, a gallery of artists’ works and more. Appetites will be served by some of Pensacola’s favorite food trucks. For details and ticket info: firstcityart.org

Celebrate Black History month with a special planetarium event with Stars and Stories of Africa at the Emerald Coast Science Center, Thursday, February 23. Shows begin at 6 and 7 pm. Guests will travel across the cosmos to learn about the ancient Kush people; what the Keyan Borana Star Calendar was; the Swahili names for the planets; folklore stories and how enslaved African American were able to follow the starts to freedom in the north. Space is limited. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Call 850-664-1261, stop by the Science Center, or use our online ticketing option to purchase your tickets.

Get out and explore with the Wild and Scenic Tour in the American Amazon, Sunday, February 19th at noon. This one-hour excursion into the wild and scenic lower reaches of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, known as the "American Amazon," introduces guests to an astounding natural habitat. This cruise departs from the Bartram Landing at Five Rivers Delta Resource Center. For more information: 251.626.0798 or email: office@blakeleypark.com