The Social Portal: Things to do in January

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Storyteller Series returns with performances featuring professional actors and authors presenting compelling stories and dramatic works. The first performance is Shirley Simpson as Minnie Pearl, the southern lady in the classic 1970 TV variety show Heehaw. Show time is Sunday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. The next January performance is Dissonance, a poignant look at relationships and race set in Pensacola’s historic Belmont-DeVilliers community. Marci J Duncan, Florida born playwright/actress presents this new work in collaboration with playwright/actress Kerry Sandell. Show time is Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday January 25 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are staged at ECTC’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Miramar Beach. You can also learn more about this production in this story from WUWF.

An event for people who are into alternative health, wellness tools, products, holistic and metaphysical practitioners, and more takes place January 7 from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. at Orange Beach Event Center, Orange Beach. Admission to The Orange Beach Body, Mind, and Spirit Expo is free. To find out more contact 941-4321 or orangebeachexpo.com

Pensacola musician Jim White will be playing a special show at Open Books Bookstore on Wednesday, Jan. 11 starting at 7 p.m. White's music combines folk, country, rock, and hip hop to blend into a beautiful mix of the vibrant Americana landscape. And his shows are a mix of music and conversation with the audience. White is also an award-winning author. This is a special opportunity to see him live in one of the few independent bookstores of the area. The cover is $10.

Cruise to the site of Old Mobile, Alabama by taking an excursion through the storied waters of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta to the original site of the town of Mobile, founded in 1702. This archaeological site is not ordinarily accessible to the public, so this is a rare opportunity. The cruise departs from Live Oak Landing on Hwy 225 near Stockton, Saturday, January 14 and 28 from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Dr. Gregory Waselkov, professor emeritus at the University of South Alabama and former director of USA’s Center for Archaeological Studies will be the guide through the streets of Alabama’s first European settlement. For details visit blakeleypark.com.

After all the festivities of the December holidays, January can seem a bit ho-hum. The Sinfonia Gulf Coast Orchestra has a remedy: Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, January 21, 7:30- 11:30 p.m. Broadway’s Morgan James brings Garlands songbook to life. Straight from Broadway’s revival of Company, Nicholas Rodriguez joins her on stage. Rare performance footage and interviews with Garland are included in this one-night-only event. Check out details at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

And, of course, you can find more events on the WUWF calendar.

