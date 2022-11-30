The Social Portal: Things to do in December

Spend a Night on the Tracks, Saturday, December 3, in old East Hill along the Wright Street corridor. Waterboyz is hosting a free skate jam, beer, and vegan pastries from 5:30-8 p.m. Wander over to End of the Line Café for some “Love Our Local” specials all night. Then take a walk around the block to the 309 Punk House for the Anastasia Leech Exhibition. For music, head over to From the Ground Up for live music by Pat Meusel until 8:30 p.m. Continue the night over at The Handlebar for music by the Noiseheads until 2 a.m.

Want more music? Head back to The Handlebar Sunday, December 4 for the Pensacola Songwriter Rounds series featuring local talents such as Hane Skot, Jesse Buman, Taylor Stoll, and Lena Ibraham. Follow The Handlebar on Facebook for more updates. And if you like local musicians, be sure to follow WUWF on YouTube for lots of videos from local musician sessions.

The Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center is hosting a family-friendly Holiday Open House, Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy cookies and punch while learning about these amazing creatures at the historic Jones House on Henry Street in Milton.

Discover the sizzling stories behind the constellations at this planetarium event for adults (21+) by attending, Sordid Secrets of the Stars on December 8. Explore the Norse legends and mythology hidden in the sky. The Emerald Coast Science Center in Fort Walton Beach is offering this event with two shows, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Space is limited to 25 patrons at a time, so reservations are recommended. Visit ecscience.org/events for details. Or call 664-1261, stop by the Science Center, or use their online ticketing option to purchase tickets.

Take time to smell the camellias! They will be in bloom December 10 at the 84th Annual Camellias Flower Show and Plant Sale. Growers from at least five states enter over 1,000 blooms to compete for 'Best in Show. Anyone can enter their blooms of various colors, forms and sizes. Public viewing is from 1 until 4 p.m. at Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at Pensacola State College. Camellia plants make great gifts and they will be for sale too. For more information call 780-0410

The folks at Coastal County Brewing Company are asking patrons to get ugly December 10, 5 until 10 p.m. It’s that time of year to pull out that ugly Christmas sweater and wear it with pride at their annual CCBC Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. Judging starts at 7:30 pm. The tackiest outfit will win some CCBC treats. Even if you don’t win you can still enjoy the seasonal brews, food and live music.

Holiday shopping is fun and festive at A Very Vintage Christmas Christmas Market December 11 from 12-5 p.m. at Doc's Hop Shop. You can also stop by Black Cafe and Bookstore for their Soulful Christmas Market on December 10 from11 a.m.-3 p.m. No judgement if you adhere to the "one for you and one for me" shopping rule.

Want more? Visit the WUWF Calendar for events. Or submit your own!

