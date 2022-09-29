The Social Portal: Things to do in October

Fall weather entices us to spend more time outdoors, and there are a multitude of events in the area to get us outside and appeal to our particular interests. The following are just a few.

First, the next RadioLive is Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. Shows are always at the Museum of Commerce. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased ahead of the show. This month's artists are Kipyn Martin, The Rough & Tumble, and Sauce Boss.

Go old school October 8 and 9 and attend the 19 Annual Munson Heritage Festival at Krul Lake Recreational Area, Blackwater State Forest. Country music, classic cars, demos of such past times as dulcimer making, sawmill and grist mill demonstrations, Florida wildlife exhibitions, pony rides, arts and crafts and more fill the two days out in the country. It’s a fun way to learn a bit of history of the area. Learn more at munsonheritage.com/home

Fall Festival at the West Florida Railroad Museum on October 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The newly renovated West Florida Railroad Museum is an interactive time capsule of Milton's past. This one-day open house offers a free all-access pass. The campus is anchored by the rail station built in 1909, along with a caboose, vintage dining car, a restored bridge tender house and train rides for children, ages 3-12. Food trucks and other vendors will be on site as well. More information is online at wfrm.org.

Beaches to Woodlands Tour highlights the best of Santa Rosa County throughout the month. This is a celebration of the season in its 19th year. From the beaches to the woodlands, there is something for everyone to do during this fall festival. Music, fishing rodeo, outdoor markets, hayrides, pumpkin patch maze, beer fest, movies on the beach are just a few of the many activities going on. Check out the schedule of events at getrelaxing.com/stories/beaches-to-woodlands-2022/

The Second Annual Outdoor Adventure and Recreation (OAR) Festival, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bayview Park in Pensacola invites the community to come out for a day of free kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, windsurfing and instructional rowing demonstration. Local vendors will be on site to showcase outdoor recreational opportunities, specialized gear and promote environmental stewardship and education. Local food trucks will be available too. This is a no-cost, family-friendly event. Visit OARFest.com

The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge’s Batty Fang-Tastic Halloween on October 22, 4-8 p.m. will educate the public about the area's native wildlife. Costumes are encouraged while exploring this nonprofit founded in1994 that rehabs well over 100 animals a year. The event includes a haunted trail, pumpkin painting, games and crafts and food trucks. More information on their Facebook page or by calling 850-684-1485.

Enjoy an evening under the stars and experience Opera After Dark, a free performance by the Pensacola Opera, October 28, 7 to 10 p.m. at the UWF Historic Trust Museum Plaza. Follow them on Facebook for other free events in October such as Opera Up Close on October 8 and Brown Bag Opera on October 25.