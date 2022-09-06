The Social Portal: Things to do in September

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” free screening and discussion is Thursday, September 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at Pensacola State College. WSRE PBS is hosting this event. This Ken Burns documentary examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States and the race laws in the American south. The film will be followed by a panel discussion among children of Holocaust survivors along with Rabbi Joel Fleekop of Temple Beth El and Rabbi David Cohen-Henriques of B’nai Israel Synagogue. Registration at wsre.org is encouraged.

If you are interested in all things healthy and healing, head over to the Emerald Coast Holistic Health Expo at the Destin Fort Walton Convention Center. The event takes place September 10 and 11. Admission is free. You can register early and get a free fast pass instead of waiting in line to register plus get entered into a drawing to win one of numerous door prizes. For more information, go to echexpo.com

FALL FLIX: Lights, Camera, Action! From September 10-October 1 the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation hosts Saturday evenings each week in the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Village in Destin for films. So enjoy the night under the stars. Bring a bottle of wine or your favorite beer, snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks are also available from food trucks on site. Gates open at 6:30 pm; movie begins at 7:30 p.m. VIP table holders and MKAF members receive free admission. General admission is $5 per person. The Wizard of Oz: Celebrating 100 years of Judy Garland is the September 10th feature; Ratatouille, September 17; Hairspray, September 24.

Celebrate National Estuaries Week with a FREE Kayak Tour of the East Bay Oyster Reef Restoration Project. Join others on Sunday September 18 from 9 a.m. until noon in exploring your local estuary with a guided paddle highlighting local ecology, history and oyster restoration efforts. Keep your eyes peeled for new oysters and wildlife utilizing the reefs. The Florida Public Archaeology Network Northwest will highlight the history of the area. It all starts at Escribano Point Campground in Milton. Details on what to bring, wear, etc. can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-bay-kayak-tour-tickets-406947399627

If the rain stops and the skies clear there will be a successful star gazing gathering at Big Lagoon State Park, Friday and Saturday, September 16 & 17 hosted by the Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association. Enter the gate before the park closes at sunset. There is a charge to enter the park but the gaze is free. Telescopes will be on the right side of the boat launch parking lot. More information is at eaaa.net or visit their Facebook page.