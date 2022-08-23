A recap on the Florida Primary Election

Tuesday was primary day in Florida, with a host of local races up for grabs.

Turnout, historically low in a mid-term election cycle, was just under 20% in Escambia County, and just over 25% in Santa Rosa, according to the counties’ supervisor of elections offices.

D.C. Reeves will be the next mayor of Pensacola, winning 51% of the vote for to claim an outright election in the primary. He’ll succeed Grover Robinson, who announced last year that he would not pursue a second term.

Charles Bare and Char Powell will meet in the general election, for the Pensacola City Council District-2 seat. Bare with 41% of the vote to Powell’s 26%. In District-6 it will be incumbent Ann Hill and Allison Patton,

Michelle Salzman won her second GOP nomination against former Rep. Mike Hill, 65% to 35%. She has a rematch of 2020 with Democratic nominee Franscine Mathis.

Rebekah Jones has won the Democratic nomination in U.S. House District-1 over Peggy Schiller, who filed suit challenging Jones’ eligibility. A court decision is pending in the case. Whoever comes out of that race will meet incumbent Republican Matt Gaetz, who staved off a primary challenge from two challengers. Gaetz remains under federal investigation in a child trafficking operation, but no charges have been filed against Gaetz who denies any wrongdoing.

Statewide, incumbent Republican governor Ron DeSantis will face off against former GOP governor Charlie Crist, who cruised to the Democratic nomination with 60% of the vote over Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and two others.

And Val Demings is the Democratic nominee in the U.S. Senate race, to face incumbent Republican Marco Rubio on November 8.

Tuesday’s election results are unofficial. County canvassing boards will certify the votes later this week.

For a full list of results, click here.

