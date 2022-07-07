The Social Portal: Things to do in July

As the summer heats up here in July in the Panhandle there are ways to keep cool, as well as cool ways to keep entertained. Seems there are lots of events that include keeping hydrated via sipping beverages!

Lost in Space is the event to bring your friends, grab a drink, and get lost under the stars. While sipping a cocktail or beer and nibbling on appetizers you can engage in this planetarium show of science, mythology, adventure, and unrequited love while learning the nature of our celestial realm. Mark your calendar for July 30 for Sip & Science: Lost in Space at the Emerald Coast Science Center in Fort Walton Beach. Space is limited. So reserve tickets. For details ecscience.org/events or call 850-664-1261.

Making its premiere in Pensacola in July at The Gordon Community Arts Center, The Revolutionists play is set during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution. Comedic, yet moving, this tale is about four women who historically existed in the same time and place but never met. While taking place almost 230 years ago, many of the issues remain relevant today. Performances are Thursday through Sunday, July 21-July 24 More information is at penarts.org

To get into the Florida spirit, literally, take a Tasting Tour at Rollins Distillery. This family-run distillery offers hand-crafted spirits created from Florida molasses. The tour explains the distillation process, then provides a variety of samples to try in their tasting room. To reserve your tour at their Gulf Breeze location call 850-503-1275

More sipping, along with shopping on Sunday, July 17, at the Sip & Shop Market from noon until 8 p.m. at Perfect Plain Brewing Co., downtown Pensacola. This event features local artisans. Then on July 31, Potterheads Unite at Perfect Plain begins at 11 a.m. to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with trivia, a costume contest, crafts, activities, and more. So don your robes, gather your friends, and party like it's 1998!

For more events, visit the WUWF Calendar. All non-profits are welcome to submit their events for free.

