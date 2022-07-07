Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton receive 'A' grades, Warrington ‘incomplete’

The state department of education this afternoon released grades for Florida schools.

Santa Rosa County schools were rated an “A” for the 2021-22 school year. Neighboring Escambia County was graded a “B.” However, Warrington Middle School in Escambia was given an “incomplete” grade. School officials there were trying today to determine what the means. The chronically low-performing school is in danger of becoming a charter school if it does not get a “C.” Okaloosa and Walton school districts also got an "A" grade.

“In its initial report, FLDOE issued a grade of ‘Incomplete’ to Warrington Middle School,” the release said. “District officials are currently reaching out to the State Department of Education for clarification. This information will be shared when received by the District.”

In Santa Rosa, a county that has a long history of high-performing students, Superintendent Dr. Karen Barber said that of the 20 schools eligible for school grades, 12 earned an “A,” seven earned a “B,” nine schools earned a “C,” and one earned an incomplete.

In a news release, Barber said: “In reviewing the recently released state assessment scores, we were pleased to see that we scored above the state average in ELA and math for all grades, as well as 5th and 8th grade science, algebra, geometry, civics, U.S. history, and biology. Results place our school district within the top 10 school districts in the state for several categories. We saw overall increases in 3rd grade math, 4th grade ELA, 5th grade ELA and math, 6th grade math, 8th grade math, 9th grade ELA, and algebra. We are extremely proud of our students, and the hard work demonstrated by our dedicated teachers, staff, and school administrators.

“Santa Rosa County Schools could not be successful without them and the continued support from our parents and community.”

Escambia school Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said the recently completed school year was a challenging one.

“First, I would like to express my gratitude for the tremendous and unprecedented effort each and every member of our ECSD family exhibited during an extremely challenging school year,” Smith said in a news release. “Rest assured, just as we faced the challenges of COVID, we will face these new challenges with a no-excuses attitude. We will not be deterred in our commitment to ensuring our students reach their full potential.

“While the state’s standards for school grades have not changed, the circumstances under which schools have been operating since the spring of 2020 have changed dramatically,” continued Smith. “From shut-downs and remote learning to loss of instructional time and staffing challenges, ECSD employees and families have persevered.”