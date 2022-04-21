WUWF Launches EcoHeroes: Defeating Doomsday-ism
"Until we deal with economic and equity issues, we aren't gonna solve the environmental issues either."
Christian Wagley
In this pilot episode of EcoHeroes, legislative activist Christian Wagley and host Sarah Jane Brock discuss the undeniable link between economic inequality and environmental degradation, the unique challenges of facing a conservative, closed, and climate-phobic legislature, and how cities can be redesigned to benefit both humans and climate.