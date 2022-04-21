© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Local News

WUWF Launches EcoHeroes: Defeating Doomsday-ism

WUWF | By Sarah Jane Brock
Published April 21, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
CHRISTIAN WAGLEY ECOHEROES WEB.jpg
"Until we deal with economic and equity issues, we aren't gonna solve the environmental issues either."
Christian Wagley

In this pilot episode of EcoHeroes, legislative activist Christian Wagley and host Sarah Jane Brock discuss the undeniable link between economic inequality and environmental degradation, the unique challenges of facing a conservative, closed, and climate-phobic legislature, and how cities can be redesigned to benefit both humans and climate.

Tags

Local News ConservationEnvironmentGulf of Mexicogulf coastCoastal EcologyEcoHeroesBike Pensacola
Sarah Jane Brock
See stories by Sarah Jane Brock