Collins launches gubernatorial bid

After months of speculation, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins on Monday announced he will run for governor this year, setting up a Republican primary fight against Congressman Byron Donalds, former state House Speaker Paul Renner and investment firm CEO James Fishback.

The announcement, which came a day before the start of the annual legislative session, was first reported by Fox News before Collins posted his decision on the social media platform X.

“I’m running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites,” Collins, 49, posted on X. “I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self. That experience shaped how I lead and why I believe public office is a public trust.”

Donalds has the endorsement of President Donald Trump, bolstering the Naples Republican in early polling. In a response to Collins entering the race, Ryan Smith, the chief campaign strategist for Donalds, said “anyone running against Byron is an anti-Trump RINO and will be soundly defeated in the Republican primary.”

Smith also contended that Donalds is the only candidate who will be able to unite Republicans, as Gov. Ron DeSantis is barred by term limits from running again in November.

Collins represented a Hillsborough County district in the state Senate before he was named lieutenant governor in August by DeSantis. Earlier Monday, DeSantis indicated he was unaware of Collins’ plans.

“Jay's a good guy. He served this country admirably as a Green Beret. He has a great conservative record in the Florida Senate,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Davie. “I don't know what he's going to announce or not announce. You know, my role, obviously, I'm focused on the State of the State (address, which will be given Tuesday) and some other things. If I get involved in the primary, you know, you'll know it. It'll be at a time and place of my choosing, and so we'll see.”

When he made the lieutenant governor appointment, DeSantis praised Collins for supporting issues such as combating illegal immigration and revamping election laws, while also calling him a “warrior” for assisting rescue workers in areas of the state hit by hurricanes and participating in efforts to rescue Floridians in Israel.

“I think he’s been one of the most productive senators we have had in modern Florida history,” DeSantis said in August. “And on all the big issues, he not only was an ally of mine, he was standing up for you.”

The lieutenant governor position had been vacant since February when Jeanette Nuñez — DeSantis’ 2018 and 2022 running mate — was named interim president of Florida International University. She was later named president.

A political committee led by Collins, Quiet Professionals FL, had just over $922,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30. A separate Collins-chaired political committee, Keep Florida Strong PC, opened in August but had not raised money as of Dec. 31, according to information posted on the state Division of Elections website.

By comparison, as of Sept. 30, Donalds had about $27 million in cash on hand in his Friends of Byron Donalds political committee.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former Congressman David Jolly are the highest-profile Democrats running for governor.

Democratic Governors Association spokesman Kevin Donohoe said in a news release that “Collins and his Republican opponents only offer more of the failed status quo that has left working families behind and turned Florida into one of the least affordable states in the country.”