Republican Fishback enters governor's race

James Fishback, an investment firm CEO who consulted on federal Department of Government Efficiency operations this year, announced Monday he will run for Florida governor in 2026. Fishback, a Republican, told reporters at the Capitol that he wants to make the state more affordable.

“(Gov.) Ron Desantis made this the greatest state in our union,” Fishback said. “I'd be honored to succeed him as Florida's next governor.”

The 30-year-old Fishback, CEO of Azora, started drawing attention in recent weeks about possibly entering a Republican gubernatorial field that includes Congressman Byron Donalds and former state House Speaker Paul Renner. Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is also contemplating a run for the governor’s office, which is open next year because DeSantis faces term limits.

Donalds has the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Fishback said his platform includes halting federal H-1B visas used by workers to enter the U.S., blocking artificial-intelligence data centers that threaten electric bills and water supplies and abolishing homestead property taxes.

Earlier this year while appearing on cable and online platforms as a “DOGE adviser,” Fishback received some national attention when he proposed distributing $5,000 in “DOGE Dividends” to taxpaying American households. Trump said the proposal was “under consideration,” but it didn’t result in checks to households.