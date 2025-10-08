© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlie Kirk roads proposed for colleges, universities

WUWF | By News Service of Florida
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:28 PM CDT
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would redesignate a road at each Florida state university and college to honor conservative leader Charlie Kirk, who was murdered last month in Utah.

RELATED: Community outcry stops plan to rename Pensacola street for Charlie Kirk

Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Dade City, filed the bill (HB 113) for consideration during the legislative session that will start in January. The bill would specify a road at each of the state’s 12 universities and 28 colleges that would be named after Kirk.

As examples, Chieftain Way at Florida State University and Stadium Road at the University of Florida would each be redesignated as Charlie James Kirk Road, while FGCU Boulevard at Florida Gulf Coast University would be redesignated as Charlie James Kirk Boulevard. Money would be withheld from schools that didn’t go along with the changes, under the bill.

Kirk, who helped found and lead the organization Turning Point USA, was shot Sept. 10 during an appearance at Utah Valley University.
Florida News
News Service of Florida