Community outcry stops plan to rename Pensacola street for Charlie Kirk

Escambia County Commissioner Mike Kohler backed away from his proposal to rename a Myrtle Grove street after conservative activist Charlie Kirk, following hours of testimony from residents Tuesday at the commissioner meeting, who said the idea would divide the community and dishonor the neighborhood’s history.

Kohler had suggested renaming N. 65th Avenue near Escambia High School as “Charlie Kirk Way” or “Turning Point USA Road,” as a way to honor Kirk after his recent assassination.

One of the strongest objections came from Escambia High School science teacher Tara Hartman, who said the change would affect her as both a teacher and a homeowner on 65th Avenue.

“My son does not stand with the views of Charlie Kirk, and therefore, he shouldn’t have his address reflect that,” Hartman said. “Before you make me change my driver’s license, mortgage, bank statements, everything else that goes along with this, I would ask you if you want your address to be Charlie Kirk Way. And if you do, I offer my house for sale twice its asking amount.”

The Rev. Paul Blackmon, pastor of First Baptist Church of Ferry Pass, also urged commissioners to reject the proposal.

“To name a street after him because you agree with his ideology is wrong,” Blackmon said. Paraphrasing Kirk he continued, “‘If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.’ He said that in January of 2024. Is this the kind of ideology we as a community want to embrace? I don’t think so.”

Several speakers suggested that if a street were to be renamed, it should honor longtime Escambia County civil rights leader H.K. Matthews, who led demonstrations in the 1960s and 70s and spent time in jail for his activism. One resident told commissioners Matthews “actually did something for this community, unlike Charlie Kirk.”

Pensacola resident Robin Reshard said the proposal felt like an attempt to undo progress.

“It hurts my heart that we’re considering, literally and figuratively, going back,” Reshard said. “You can call it racism or sexism or classism. It’s crazyism. And if we keep doing it, then you’re going to have to look in the mirror and say, ‘I did this.’”

Former Escambia High teacher Charlie Shuler recalled the school’s difficult history with desegregation and warned that renaming the street could reopen old wounds.

“You name that street after somebody who insulted Martin Luther King, Michelle Obama, women of color, and found the 1964 Civil Rights Voting Act offensive, you’re going to raise dusts of rage,” Shuler said. “You’re going to see those students march and their people march, and we don’t need that.”

A couple of speakers showed support for the motion. One resident suggested the street be renamed to "Freedom of Speech" instead.

After listening to more than two hours of testimony, Kohler said he would drop the plan and asked commissioners to instead take a stand against political violence.

“I listened to each and every one of you, and I’m not going to force that road on you,” Kohler said. “But I think it’s healthy to have these conversations. We have to have open dialogue. And so I hope someone makes a motion to change this, to be adamantly against political violence, because that was the intent of this.”

He added, “This was never about offending Black people. This was about literally fighting against political assassination and all the things I denounced.”

Kohler withdrew the measure. Commissioner Lumon May moved to formally strike it from the agenda, and the board voted to do so.

