Tropical Storm Andrea forms, becoming the first of the 2025 hurricane season

The first named tropical system of the 2025 hurricane season has formed in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Andrea is forecast to weaken and dissipate on Wednesday as it remains over the open ocean. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and it poses no threat to land.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski, of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said Andrea is located over the North Atlantic Ocean, more than 1,000 miles northeast of Bermuda and more than 1,000 miles west of the Azores.

6/24 11am AST: Tropical Storm #Andrea has formed in the Atlantic. It is forecast to weaken and dissipate on Wednesday as it remains over the open ocean.



— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 24, 2025

"We don't expect the storm to retain its strength very long, as it will be encountering cooler waters, and it should weaken into a tropical depression —with winds less than 39 mph by (Wednesday)," Borowski said. "Regardless, Andrea is over the open waters and will remain far from land- so no threat to us at all from this system."

She added that the hurricane season has gotten off to a late start. The first named system typically forms by June 20.

Borowski said the hurricane season is anticipated to be above-average activity. So, you should continue to prepare for whatever the rest of the season may hold.

