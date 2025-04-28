© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
FSU's Student Union will open Monday, 11 days after shooting

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:48 AM CDT
Students lounge, complete homework, and converse with friends on the main level of FSU's Student Union (file photo/November 29, 2023).

Florida State University will reopen its Student Union building on Monday--11 days after a gunman on campus killed two people and wounded six others. The move to reopen the union comes as Florida State University's graduation activities get underway this week.

In a statement, University President Richard McCollough said the decision wasn't easy, "and I know some may disagree with it."

He stated he has spoken with students and found that, "Our seniors, in particular, expressed a strong desire for the union to be open for their last week at Florida State University. We understand the importance of the Student Union as a hub for connection, support, learning, and growth."

The union will open Monday for a period between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with a moment of reflection to take place at 3 p.m. ahead of the opening. No employees or volunteers of the building are required to be present.

On April 17th, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner opened fire near the Student Union, sending people scrambling for their lives. Two people were killed—local restaurateur and FSU dining coordinator Robert Morales, and Tiru Chabba, an executive with the food service and facilities management firm Aramark.

Ikner was shot by an FSU officer and remains hospitalized. No details have been released on when his first appearance in court will take place.

FSU will graduate its largest class ever this week over the course of six ceremonies, to be held May 2nd and May 3rd.

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
