FSU's Student Union will open Monday, 11 days after shooting

Florida State University will reopen its Student Union building on Monday--11 days after a gunman on campus killed two people and wounded six others. The move to reopen the union comes as Florida State University's graduation activities get underway this week.

In a statement, University President Richard McCollough said the decision wasn't easy, "and I know some may disagree with it."

He stated he has spoken with students and found that, "Our seniors, in particular, expressed a strong desire for the union to be open for their last week at Florida State University. We understand the importance of the Student Union as a hub for connection, support, learning, and growth."

The union will open Monday for a period between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with a moment of reflection to take place at 3 p.m. ahead of the opening. No employees or volunteers of the building are required to be present.

On April 17th, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner opened fire near the Student Union, sending people scrambling for their lives. Two people were killed—local restaurateur and FSU dining coordinator Robert Morales, and Tiru Chabba, an executive with the food service and facilities management firm Aramark.

Ikner was shot by an FSU officer and remains hospitalized. No details have been released on when his first appearance in court will take place.

FSU will graduate its largest class ever this week over the course of six ceremonies, to be held May 2nd and May 3rd.

