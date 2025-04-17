© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Breaking: Active shooter reported on Florida State University campus in Tallahassee

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published April 17, 2025 at 12:04 PM CDT
Florida State University students leave Landis Hall on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday April 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Mark Wallheiser
/
FR171224 AP
Florida State University students leave Landis Hall on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday April 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.
1:21 p.m. Update

The Associated Press reports at least six people are being treated, one in critical condition. The suspect is in custody.

Original story:

An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, according to the school's alert system.

Police were on scene or on the way around noon, officials said. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

"Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert said.
Florida News
Associated Press
