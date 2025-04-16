House passes higher education search changes

Amid fierce opposition from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida House on Wednesday approved revamping laws about leadership of the higher education system, including opening information about applicants to become college and university presidents.

The House voted 104-8 to pass the bill (HB 1321), which would repeal a 2022 law that provided exemptions to public records and public meetings laws for presidential searches. The bill also includes ending the state university system Board of Governors’ role in confirming presidential selections made by university boards of trustees and trying to limit the influence of the governor and other officials on presidential selections.

“We have a fantastic education system,” bill sponsor Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, said. “This is not about what we have. This is about showing the voters what we’re doing. This is about transparency in government.”

But DeSantis, during an appearance Tuesday in Pensacola, blasted the proposed changes and raised the specter of a veto if the bill passes. He said he needs to have authority to make sure universities “don’t run off the rails.”

“It removes the ability of us to ensure that we’re holding universities accountable,” he said.

Salzman said the bill is not an attack on DeSantis. But it came amid clashes between the House and DeSantis on a series of issues — and after former lawmakers in recent years have been appointed to lead several colleges and universities.

Last month, House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, went before the Board of Governors to support the bill and compared the college and university presidential search process to a “spoils system.”

Among the selections in recent years, former state House Majority Leader Adam Hasner became president of Florida Atlantic University; former House Speaker Richard Corcoran became president of New College of Florida; former Rep. Mel Ponder became president of Northwest Florida State College; former Rep. Tommy Gregory became president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota; and former Rep. Fred Hawkins became president of South Florida State College.

In February, former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, also a former lawmaker, became interim president of Florida International University. In addition to Florida International, the University of Florida and Florida A&M University are operating with interim presidents, and the University of South Florida President Rhea Law has announced she is stepping down.

Under the 2022 law providing public records and public meetings exemptions, identifying information about most presidential applicants is not disclosed, though information about finalists for the positions is made public.

Supporters of the law argued that it was needed to help attract top candidates who might be hesitant to apply for Florida president jobs if their current employers could find out.

Rep. Mike Caruso, a Delray Beach Republican who opposed the bill Wednesday, questioned what had changed since 2022. He said the law was about balancing transparency and the need to attract candidates.

Salzman said lawmakers supported the 2022 law after receiving assurances that information about the top three finalists for presidencies would be made public. But she said the way the process has played out “created a huge level of distrust” among people across the state.

Currently, university boards of trustees pick presidents, but the Board of Governors must sign off on the picks. The bill would eliminate the Board of Governors’ role in giving approval.

Also, it would set term limits for members of the Board of Governors, the State Board of Education, and university and college boards of trustees. The State Board of Education oversees the college system.

In addition, the bill would prevent the governor and other state officials from discussing vacancies or advocating for presidential candidates with members of the Board of Governors, the State Board of Education, and university and college trustees.

Salzman described that as imposing a “cone of silence” on officials during presidential searches.

A similar Senate bill (SB 1726) has cleared two committees and would need approval from the Rules Committee before it could go to the full Senate.

In addition to Caruso, the House bill was opposed Wednesday by Rep. Wallace Aristide, D-Miami; Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview; Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes; Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville; Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point; Rep. Patt Maney, R-Shalimar; and Rep. Kiyan Michael, R-Jacksonville.

