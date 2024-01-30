Abortion rights supporters are worried about a bill to expand who can file wrongful death lawsuits

Abortion rights supporters in Florida are concerned about legislation that could allow parents to sue for civil damages in the death of a fetus.

The bill would add “parents of an unborn child” to the list of people allowed to file wrongful death lawsuits. It specifies that legal action could not be brought against the mother.

Many states recognize wrongful death claims of unborn children as valid, but only if the fetus was viable at the time of death, meaning it could survive outside the uterus — which typically occurs around 24 weeks into pregnancy. The Florida proposal could allow for lawsuits at any stage of development.

State law already allows criminal charges in the death of a fetus, but it exempts those involved in legal abortions from prosecution.

The civil liability legislation, sponsored by Sen. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach) and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers), doesn’t include similar protections.

Persons-Mulicka recently stressed to a House committee that her bill, HB 651, is not abortion-related.

But critics of the measure are skeptical, including Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. She worries the bill could allow men to sue doctors or those who help women obtain abortions.

Goodhue cited a Texas man who last year sued his ex-wife’s friends for wrongful death, accusing them of helping her obtain an abortion. The friends eventually countersued and claimed he used the lawsuit to continue abuse against his ex-wife.

“If this is not a bill to make it more difficult for people to access reproductive healthcare, then they [lawmakers] should specify that in the bill language,” said Goodhue.

Rep. Ashley Gantt (D-Miami) tried to amend the bill earlier this month to protect abortion providers. It was rejected along party lines.

Another change that Goodhue said could help address concerns would be to amend the text to only allow the pregnant person to file a wrongful death claim.

“That eliminates the father who could be an abuser or a rapist or what have you from holding additional power over that person,” Goodhue said.

Rep. Persons-Mulicka and Sen. Grall also sponsored Florida’s current 15-week abortion ban and a six-week ban that could take effect pending a Florida Supreme Court ruling.

Opponents of abortion rights, including the group Florida Voice for the Unborn, spoke in support of HB 651, with executive director Andrew Shirvell recently calling it “a good step in the right direction recognizing that unborn children are persons."

Goodhue worries that sort of language could support future attempts to restrict reproductive rights.

The House bill is moving through committees. The Senate version has not had a hearing yet.

