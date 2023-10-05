© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
Broward College names first woman to lead school after top candidate withdraws

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Gerard Albert
Published October 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT
Barbara Bryan enters the room to be interviewed for the Broward College interim president position at the Fort Lauderdale campus on Tues, Oct. 3, 2023. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, the college announced Bryan was named interim president after Henry Mack, whom the board named Tuesday, withdrew due to a contract dispute. Bryan was president of the north campus in Coconut Creek from 2006 to 2013.
AMY BETH BENNETT South Florida Sun Sentinel
Barbara Bryan enters the room to be interviewed for the Broward College interim president position at the Fort Lauderdale campus on Tues, Oct. 3, 2023. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, the college announced Bryan was named interim president after Henry Mack, whom the board named Tuesday, withdrew due to a contract dispute. Bryan was president of the north campus in Coconut Creek from 2006 to 2013.

A day after the Broward College Board of Trustees selected him as their first choice to temporarily lead the college, Henry Mack III withdrew from consideration because he and the school couldn't agree on his compensation and the length of his contract, Broward College officials announced Wednesday

Barbara Bryan, a former Broward College North Campus President, the board's second choice for the job, agreed to become acting president, according to a statement from the college on Wednesday.

Bryan will be the first woman to lead the school.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Broward College through this time of transition,” said Dr. Bryan. “I’ve spent the greater part of my career at the institution, and it is an honor for me to return in the capacity of acting President to serve among the dedicated and passionate faculty and staff in our mission to provide quality education and job training to our community.

Most important, as we move forward, we will maintain our unwavering commitment to our students, who are at the center of all we do.”

Bryan has worked in higher education for the last three decades, including 26 years at Broward College. She currently serves as the CEO of Higher Education Consulting.

She also served as the schools' Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, and North Campus Provost.

“Dr. Bryan brings a wealth of expertise, institutional knowledge, a deep commitment to the Broward College community, and we look forward to her leadership,” said Board of Trustees Chair Alexis Yarbrough.

