By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

New state numbers show that, as of Aug. 2, Florida totaled 43,701 abortions this year. Here are counties with the most abortions. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

— Miami-Dade County: 8,340

— Broward County: 6,050

— Hillsborough County: 3,716

— Palm Beach County: 2,873

— Orange County: 2,805

— Out-of-state residents: 2,791

— Duval County: 2,374

— Pinellas County: 1,765

— Polk County: 1,221

— Lee County: 1,043

— Brevard County: 704

— Pasco County: 699

— Leon County: 696

— Osceola County: 642

— Volusia County: 619

— Seminole County: 606

— St. Lucie County: 507

— Manatee County: 489

— Alachua County: 474

— Marion County: 449

— Sarasota County: 449

— Escambia County: 438

— Collier County: 387

— Lake County: 356

— Okaloosa County: 264

— Clay County: 248

— Bay County: 237

— Hernando County: 216

— St. Johns County: 215

— Indian River County: 167

— Charlotte County: 159

— Martin County: 152

— Flagler County: 136

— Santa Rosa County: 114

— Citrus County: 104

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration