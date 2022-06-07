American Family Planning appeals License Suspension

A Pensacola abortion clinic went to a state appeals court Tuesday after the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration suspended its license last month.

Integrity Medical Care, LLC, which does business as American Family Planning, filed an appeal at the Tallahassee-based 1st District Court of Appeal, according to an online docket.

The Agency for Health Care Administration, which regulates abortion clinics, issued an emergency suspension order May 20 that focused on complications suffered by two women who went to the Pensacola facility in March and May for second-trimester abortions. Both women needed to be admitted to hospitals because of the complications, according to the suspension order.

