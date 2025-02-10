The judge had issued a temporary restraining order against an administration plan to freeze payments for grants and other federal programs, but says the administration has not been fully complying.
Local News
Beulah Town Center, LLC witdraws its bid
The daughter of British actor Sir John Mills and older sister of Haley Mills, Juliet has starred in film, TV, and the stage since she was a teenager in the UK. Mills will be a guest this week at Pensacon along with her sister Haley and her husband actor Maxwell Caufield.
Santa Rosa County commissioners have approved an ordinance to assess impact fees on new construction to support transportation and infrastructure projects.
The historic SS United States has completed safety requirements from local, state, and federal agencies to begin its move from Philadelphia to Mobile, Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before becoming the world’s largest artificial reef in Okaloosa County.
Florida News
A veterinarian and conversation expert spoke about invasive and nonnative organisms during a special live show of "The Florida Roundup," recorded at Zoo Miami.
More young birder groups are popping up across the country for teens and tweens that enjoy getting outdoors together to gawk at wildlife.
The House’s move to delve into the vetoes comes two weeks after the Legislature overrode a $57 million veto for “legislative support services” in the budget — the first time a veto was overridden.
The agency has been authorized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help deport immigrants in the state without legal status. Several Florida law enforcement agencies have already pledged to comply with arrest orders.
NPR News
The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is responsible for gathering data on a wide range of topics, including research-backed teaching practices and the state of U.S. student achievement.
Blagojevich was convicted on corruption charges for trying to sell a Senate seat once held by President Obama. Trump commuted his sentence in 2020.
In his new memoir, "Source Code," billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates opens up about his adolescence and early adult life.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Pete Sessions, co-chair of the House DOGE Caucus, on how he plans to work with the Department of Government Efficiency.
Hospitals and clinics that have offered gender-affirming treatments to transgender youth reacted in a variety of ways to an executive order that aims to halt the care.
The blockage was detected near a Perth arena mere hours before Canadian musician Bryan Adams' sold-out show was set to take place. Water authorities warned of wastewater overflow at the venue.