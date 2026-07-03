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Women in Science Conference

Women in Science Conference

The Women in Science Conference is a celebration of women in all STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) professions. Hosted by the Emerald Coast Science Center and Modern Technology Solutions, Inc., the evening will consist of inspirational presentations from professional women in STEM careers followed by a panel discussion where the audience can engage with speakers and ask questions.

All ages are welcome, especially middle school and high school students looking to discover careers in STEM. Guests will have a chance to mingle with the speakers and other guest professionals. This is an excellent event for all those looking to explore STEM opportunities right here in Okaloosa. Light refreshments provided.

Hear from accomplished women in STEM as they share the experiences, challenges, lessons, and breakthroughs that shaped their careers, and discover how you can create your own path in science, technology, engineering, and math. All speakers will be a part of a panel discussion toward the end of the event to take questions from the audience. This is an excellent event for students of all ages and genders to receive firsthand advice and information from local STEM professionals.

EVENT LOCATION:
Beachside Church
200 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Curious about becoming one of our Women in Science sponsors or speakers? Email kate@ecscience.org

Emerald Coast Science Center
$0-10
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Emerald Coast Science Center
31 MEMORIAL PKWY SW
FT WALTON BCH, Florida 32548-6534
(850) 664-1261
business-office@ecscience.org
http://ecscience.org/events