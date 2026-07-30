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Survivor-Led Solutions Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Survivor-Led Solutions Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

The very first Survivor Advocacy Center for survivors of human trafficking. This event will bring providers and survivors together, with public support, to raise awareness and provide intervention opportunities for identified victims. Human Trafficking and Trauma-Informed Care Trainings, life skill workshops, and a safe place to heal are the focus programs at the Survivor Landing Space

Survivor Landing Space
N/A
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Survivor Led Solutions
8503732887
survivor.retreat@gmail.com
Survivor Led Solutions

Artist Group Info

Survivor Led Solutions
survivor.retreat@gmail.com
Survivor Led Solutions
Survivor Landing Space
551 Creighton Rd. Unit D101
Pensacola, Florida 32504-6236
8503732887
survivor.retreat@gmail.com
www.survivorledsolutions.org