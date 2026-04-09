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Singles Night of Worship

Singles Night of Worship

Join us Sunday, August 30, in the 6, 7, 8 building at Olive Baptist Church for a night of worship, fellowship, and encouragement featuring guest speaker Pastor Ted Traylor. Connect with other singles, enjoy light refreshments, and spend an evening growing together in faith.

Olive Baptist Church
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Singles Ministry of Olive Baptist Church
850-516-5572
relloydsr@gmail.com
Olive Baptist Church
1836 E Olive Rd
Pensacola, Florida 32514
(850) 476-1932
https://olivebaptist.org/