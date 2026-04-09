Singles Night of Worship
Singles Night of Worship
Join us Sunday, August 30, in the 6, 7, 8 building at Olive Baptist Church for a night of worship, fellowship, and encouragement featuring guest speaker Pastor Ted Traylor. Connect with other singles, enjoy light refreshments, and spend an evening growing together in faith.
Olive Baptist Church
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Singles Ministry of Olive Baptist Church
850-516-5572
relloydsr@gmail.com
Olive Baptist Church
1836 E Olive RdPensacola, Florida 32514
(850) 476-1932