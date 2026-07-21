Pensacola Labor Day Jazz Weries 2026

Pensacola Jazz Series

An unforgettable evening of smooth, soulful jazz — live at the Brownsville Community Center on September 6, 2026, starting at 7:30 PM CST.

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Antoine Knight II

He’s bringing it home. Pensacola’s own Antoine Knight—renowned saxophonist, visionary, and the driving force behind the Pensacola Jazz Series—returns to headline the very stage he built, delivering a performance that represents the heartbeat of the Gulf Coast jazz movement. This e

With a sound rooted in soul and powered by precision, Antoine channels the influence of legends like John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley, and David Newman—while carrying the groove-forward spirit of Jr. Walker & the All-Stars. The result is a signature tenor sax voice that is bold, soulful, and instantly recognizable—blending jazz tradition with modern R&B energy in a way that commands the room.

A distinguished graduate of Florida A&M University and retired U.S. Army Major, Antoine brings a rare level of discipline, leadership, and purpose to his artistry. That same drive propelled him onto the global stage with the legendary B.B. King All-Star Band, touring internationally across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Caribbean—electrifying audiences from Amsterdam to Tokyo.

His momentum continues to build with a growing catalog of Billboard Smooth Jazz charting hits, including “Something About You,” “Infatuation,” “The Drive on 285,” and his latest single “Step 2 Me Baby,” co-written with Adam Hawley. Sharing stages with icons like Boney James, Anthony Hamilton, and Najee. His musical career has traveled across France, Italy, Greece, the Middle East, and Spain; Antoine’s reach is global—but his roots remain right here in Pensacola, FL. Through his company Blow Da Horn, LLC, he has spent nearly three decades building more than a career—he’s built a cultural movement. Tonight, that movement comes full circle. With unmatched energy, world-class musicianship, and a deep connection to his hometown, Antoine Knight doesn’t just headline the night—he defines it. This accomplished visionary can be followed across all social media platforms @antoineknight. Also find out more information about Antoine at Antoine Knight Music.

Tom Browne

Tom Browne (born 1954, Queens, New York) is a legendary jazz-funk trumpeter who helped define the sound of an entire generation with his smooth, groove-heavy style. Rising out of New York’s rich jazz scene, he sharpened his craft performing alongside respected artists like Sonny Fortune, Roy Ayers, and Don Blackman, building a foundation rooted in real musicianship and soul.

Everything shifted in 1980 with the release of his iconic hit Funkin' for Jamaica (N.Y.)—a record that didn’t just top the Billboard R&B charts but became a timeless anthem in jazz-funk and dance music. The track’s infectious groove and signature trumpet lines went on to influence generations, being sampled and reimagined by major artists including Black Eyed Peas and Snoop Dogg, proving its lasting impact across hip-hop and modern R&B. Browne’s sound is the perfect blend of jazz sophistication and street-level funk—clean, melodic trumpet runs layered over deep, pocket-driven rhythms. His work, alongside elite musicians like Marcus Miller and Omar Hakim during the “Funkin’ for Jamaica” era, helped shape the DNA of what would later become acid jazz, neo-soul, and hip-hop sampling culture. Even decades later, his music still hits with the same energy—timeless, influential, and impossible to ignore. Click here to find out more about Tom Browne and his legendary music. His current hits are streaming on all platforms.

Ragan Whiteside

Flute-playing powerhouse Ragan Whiteside is one of the most electrifying and consistent forces in contemporary soul-jazz today, captivating audiences with her signature blend of technical brilliance, smooth melodies, and high-energy stage presence. Based in Atlanta, she has shattered expectations in a male-dominated instrumental space, stacking an impressive run of ten consecutive Top 10 Billboard airplay hits while building her career independently through her own label, Randis Music, alongside her husband and producer Dennis Johnson.

Her impact reached a new level when she made history as the first-ever Best Contemporary Jazz Artist winner at the inaugural Jazz Music Awards, while also earning recognition as an NAACP Image Award nominee and a four-time Smooth Jazz Network Best Artist nominee. Her chart-topping album Thrill Ride delivered a No. 1 hit across multiple major radio platforms, showcasing her dynamic artistry and unmistakable sound. Ragan Whiteside is a chart-topping flutist and powerhouse solo artist who has carved out a space as one of the leading voices in contemporary soul-jazz. With eleven consecutive Billboard and Mediabase Top 10 singles—including three #1s—and the rare achievement of landing two Billboard Top 5 singles in the same week, she has proven herself as a hitmaker and dynamic force in the instrumental jazz world. In addition to her thriving solo career, Ragan is also one of the most in-demand guest artists in the genre, bringing her signature sound and expressive flair to

collaborations that regularly top the charts. Her upcoming seventh studio album, RAGAN (2026), follows the success of 2022’s Thrill Ride, whose title track reached No. 1 across five major charts. As an independent artist and co-founder of Randis Music, she’s built her brand from the ground up. In 2022, she became the first winner of Best Contemporary Jazz Artist at the Jazz Music Awards and was a 2023 NAACP Image Award nominee. Beyond the studio, Ragan is a versatile voiceover artist, devoted mom of two, and vibrant radio personality, hosting WCLK’s Saturday with Ragan Whiteside and the nationally syndicated show The Get Down. On stage, she’s lit up premier festivals and venues including Seabreeze Jazz Festival, Newport Beach Jazz Festival, Napa Valley Jazz Getaway, Jazz Legacy Foundation, Jazz on the Vine, Blues Alley, Middle C Jazz, and more.

Patrick Lamb

He has graced the stages of the White House, the Kennedy Center, and premier venues around the world—to name a few. Patrick Lamb is a powerhouse saxophonist, vocalist, bandleader, and producer who brings the full experience: a commanding voice, electrifying horn performance, and an energy that transforms every stage into a celebration. A night with Patrick flows effortlessly from soul-stirring saxophone to high-energy, dance-floor anthems inspired by icons like Bruno Mars, Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Gap Band—all while showcasing standout hits from his own chart-topping catalog.

He came up through elite company, handpicked by legends like Smokey Robinson, Bobby Caldwell, Gino Vannelli, and Grammy-winning icon Diane Schuur. From serving as section leader for Vannelli to touring extensively with Caldwell and Schuur, Patrick built his foundation at the highest level before stepping into his own spotlight—launching his label and delivering multiple Top Five Billboard hits, with music heard worldwide on SiriusXM Watercolors.

Critically acclaimed and widely celebrated, NEA Jazz Master Todd Barkan calls him “one of the most uplifting and deeply expressive saxophonists in the world today,” while Dave Koz praised his work as “a wonderful album… his time has come.” A three-time Muddy Award winner, Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of both the Spirit of Portland and Yolanda King Drum Major Awards, Patrick Lamb continues to elevate the genre.

From performing at the National Christmas Tree lighting at the White House to commanding stages like the Kennedy Center, Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, and iconic venues such as Blue Note Napa and Blues Alley, his reach is global and his presence unforgettable. He has shared stages with rock legends like Alice Cooper, KISS, Robby Krieger of The Doors, Sebastian Bach, and Danny Seraphine of Chicago—proving his versatility across genres and audiences alike.

Based in Palm Beach, Florida, and performing worldwide, Patrick leads a world-class band and has produced over 300 signature concerts for international artists and luxury resorts. His mission is simple: bring people together through music that feels good, moves the body, and stays with you long after the last note.

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General Admission or Balcony

