PALAFOX PUB CRAWL: FIVE FLAGS, FIVE STOPS, ONE HISTORIC STREET

Step into the story beneath your feet, it’s National Historic Preservation Month!

Join the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation for a one-of-a-kind evening along Pensacola’s most iconic corridor—Palafox Street—where history isn’t just something you hear about… it’s something still being uncovered. As part of Historic Preservation Month, this immersive pub crawl invites you to explore a street shaped by centuries of change, from its Spanish colonial origins to its vibrant present-day revival. Tour start at Plaza Ferdinand and you may select a 5pm or 5:30pm start time. Tickets are $50.00 and include drinks at participating locations we visit along the way.

Named for Spanish governor Vicente Manuel de Céspedes y Velasco Palafox, Palafox Street has long been the spine of Pensacola, witnessing the rise and fall of five flags, devastating fires, rebuilding eras, and waves of cultural transformation. Today, as the street undergoes ongoing infrastructure improvements, it has become an active archaeological landscape—carefully monitored by professionals to ensure that no fragment of the past is lost beneath modern progress.

During this guided experience, you’ll visit curated stops along Palafox Street, each paired with a beverage and brought to life by archaeologists and historians who will share insights into both the visible landmarks and the hidden histories just beneath the surface. At the last stop, we’ll have a special VIP guest for a meet and greet!

Five flags. Five stops. One historic street—still revealing its secrets.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, preservation advocate, or simply curious about what lies beneath the pavement, this event offers a rare chance to witness history in motion—where the past is not only remembered, but actively rediscovered.

This event is sponsored and promoted by the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation to raise awareness about the work of our organization and promote memberships. This is a family friendly event, ages 12 and older only please. Advance registration and tickets are required for each attendee regardless of age. One adult beverage or non-alcoholic beverage will be available at each of the 5 tour stops, we thank our participating establishments for their support! The City of Pensacola and UWF kindly offered support and volunteers to make this a memorable experience.